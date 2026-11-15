Learn This Rule Before You Go To In-N-Out Again — It'll Save You So Much Time

Aside from having some of the best burgers around, In-N-Out is also known for its massive drive-thru lines that sometimes wrap around the block. For some, that's one of the worst things about In-N-Out and enough of a deal breaker to head to another fast-food spot instead. But if you're in the know, there's an unwritten In-N-Out rule that could help you get your food faster than expected. Some customers swear that going inside to order saves loads of time, especially when the drive-thru is packed and the line inside is short.

You can usually get a sense of how busy it is inside any In-N-Out by how packed the parking lot is, or by peeking through the windows as you approach the restaurant. One In-N-Out customer said on Reddit that they "get faster, and more delicious, food inside," and others seem to agree. "I oftentimes have skipped the drive thru to go inside for faster service. Even if there is a line inside, it's always faster," said another Redditor who even keeps track of the last car they spotted in the drive-thru to compare wait times. But it's important to consider a few factors before deciding which line to join.