Learn This Rule Before You Go To In-N-Out Again — It'll Save You So Much Time
Aside from having some of the best burgers around, In-N-Out is also known for its massive drive-thru lines that sometimes wrap around the block. For some, that's one of the worst things about In-N-Out and enough of a deal breaker to head to another fast-food spot instead. But if you're in the know, there's an unwritten In-N-Out rule that could help you get your food faster than expected. Some customers swear that going inside to order saves loads of time, especially when the drive-thru is packed and the line inside is short.
You can usually get a sense of how busy it is inside any In-N-Out by how packed the parking lot is, or by peeking through the windows as you approach the restaurant. One In-N-Out customer said on Reddit that they "get faster, and more delicious, food inside," and others seem to agree. "I oftentimes have skipped the drive thru to go inside for faster service. Even if there is a line inside, it's always faster," said another Redditor who even keeps track of the last car they spotted in the drive-thru to compare wait times. But it's important to consider a few factors before deciding which line to join.
When going inside at In-N-Out is actually faster
While many swear the inside line is faster, others beg to differ, including In-N-Out employees who say drive-thru orders are sometimes prioritized to keep the line moving. One employee said on Reddit that if you have a small order like fries or a shake, it's better to go inside since "counter orders can be given out of order." You could get your food in just a few minutes, or you can take your chances with and hope no one ahead of you is placing a large drive-thru order. A former employee offered another helpful rule of thumb on Reddit: "My rule of thumb as an ex employee, if the drive thru is full and parking lot is somewhat empty, dining room will be faster. If the parking lot and drive thru is full it's about the same wait time."
Another In-N-Out employee shared on Reddit how "during rush hours there is a grill dedicated to just cooking walk-up orders," which could also help speed things along inside. Even if the drive-thru is faster, some just don't want to sit in that line. "I always go inside because don't want sit in idle with my car for 10 [to]15 minutes," one Reddit user said. Not to mention, you can take advantage of the free drink refills, ask for extra toppings and spread, use the restroom, or just people-watch.