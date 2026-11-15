A Box Of Yellow Cake Mix Starts A Holiday Dessert That Gives Pumpkin And Pecan Pie Serious Competition

The holidays can create some stressful environments, especially in the kitchen. Whether you need to feed a crowd or come up with a last-minute dish to bring to a party, time just always seems to be an issue. It won't solve everything, but boxed cake mix can certainly help. Use it to create a delicious holiday flan cake that will make you forget all about over-complicated pumpkin and pecan pies.

By combining yellow cake mix with a few simple ingredients, you can make an easy flan cake that's unique, surprising, and packed with flavor. Also known as flancocho, this decadent dessert has a moist and gooey texture and a warming, comforting flavor, making it the perfect substitute for a pumpkin or classic pecan pie. It features two timeless favorites, cake and flan, all baked together in a Bundt pan. The cake layer sits at the bottom, providing a sturdy base, while the gooey flan sits on top, creating a gorgeous balance of texture.

The bottom layer is pretty self-explanatory. A box of yellow cake mix is prepared according to the package instructions and poured into the pan. Then for the second flan layer, you'll just need cream cheese, a can of evaporated milk, condensed milk, eggs, and vanilla. Oh and some caramel sauce of course.