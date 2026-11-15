Order The McRib With These 2 Extra Toppings For A Spanish-Style Twist

If it wasn't hard enough for McRib fans to deal with the annual coming and going of the sandwich, they also need to deal with seeing unique variations released in other countries. While you might never experience the McRib Sweet Heat offered in Germany and Luxembourg, you can replicate the Spanish version by adding bacon and cheese.

In Spain, just as elsewhere, the McRib makes irregular appearances. When it returned to Spanish McDonald's in 2024 after a five-year absence, customers had the choice of the classic version or one with melted cheese and crispy bacon. These might not jump out at you as especially Spanish toppings, but pass by any local bar and you'll find "bacon y queso" among the typical hot sandwich offerings. When added to a McRib, these toppings added a much-needed richness not found on the classic sandwich, which according to many was too dry, despite being covered in barbecue sauce. One commenter on Instagram noted that savvy customers had been adding bacon and cheese to the McRib even before the fully loaded version made it onto menus.

When the McRib returned to Spanish menus for the summer of 2026, it was without the option of bacon and cheese. Instead, it was offered as part of the Mitiquísimo menu, which included an exclusive alioli dipping sauce.