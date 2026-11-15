Order The McRib With These 2 Extra Toppings For A Spanish-Style Twist
If it wasn't hard enough for McRib fans to deal with the annual coming and going of the sandwich, they also need to deal with seeing unique variations released in other countries. While you might never experience the McRib Sweet Heat offered in Germany and Luxembourg, you can replicate the Spanish version by adding bacon and cheese.
In Spain, just as elsewhere, the McRib makes irregular appearances. When it returned to Spanish McDonald's in 2024 after a five-year absence, customers had the choice of the classic version or one with melted cheese and crispy bacon. These might not jump out at you as especially Spanish toppings, but pass by any local bar and you'll find "bacon y queso" among the typical hot sandwich offerings. When added to a McRib, these toppings added a much-needed richness not found on the classic sandwich, which according to many was too dry, despite being covered in barbecue sauce. One commenter on Instagram noted that savvy customers had been adding bacon and cheese to the McRib even before the fully loaded version made it onto menus.
When the McRib returned to Spanish menus for the summer of 2026, it was without the option of bacon and cheese. Instead, it was offered as part of the Mitiquísimo menu, which included an exclusive alioli dipping sauce.
More special items from the Spanish McDonald's menu
McDonald's is well known for its international menu items, but unlike the bacon and cheese McRib, not all of these unique items are as easy to create at your local restaurant. For example, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the brand's presence in Spain, McDonald's launched a burger to showcase the country's specialty food items. The 2011 McIberica featured toppings including manchego cheese, extra virgin olive oil, and the famous jamón Ibérico.
While the McIberica might be long gone, you can still find jamón Iberico on the Spanish breakfast or McCafé menu. It's one of Spain's twists on the McMuffin, which starts with a toasted bread roll and crushed fresh tomato, with the option of either jamón, Spanish tortilla, or a drizzle of olive oil to finish.
Although not strictly exclusive to Spain, it's also one of the few countries where you'll find potato wedges as a regular menu item. Here they are known as Patatas Deluxe and are accompanied by the salsa Deluxe, which is similar to sour cream.
The most uniquely Spanish item on the McDonald's menu has to be the gazpacho. It's advertised as the healthy choice, particularly during the summer months, but you can also take it as the side or the drink option for a burger menu in some stores.