An Easy Bun Swap Makes Wendy's Breakfast Sandwiches Twice As Good

Wendy's has had a bit of a tumultuous history with its breakfast menu throughout its iconic fast food history. The chain even announced recently that breakfast will be optional for franchise owners, meaning you might not be able to find it at your nearest location anymore. However, since Wendy's began offering breakfast nationwide in 2020, customers have had plenty of opportunities to customize their favorite menu items in the process. In fact, one of the easiest ways to upgrade your Wendy's breakfast sandwich is to swap the usual breakfast bread options out for a burger bun.

Aside from the breakfast burritos, Wendy's breakfast sandwiches are typically served on either a croissant bun or a biscuit. While both are solid morning options that elevate the average fast food breakfast sandwich, the internet has some mixed reviews on the two bread choices. One reviewer on YouTube described the croissant bun by saying, "It's really not like a croissant at all. I didn't love it." The biscuits have similarly lackluster reviews, with one customer on Reddit saying they "taste artificial" and another taking to the platform to ask if they were "even edible" at all.

Wendy's burger buns, on the other hand, have recently gotten an upgrade, with the brand switching to a soft potato bun for all of its premium sandwiches. The change comes along with company-wide efforts to increase the quality of the food and ingredients. Potato buns are fluffy, soft, and slightly sweet, making them the perfect contrast to the rich and salty contents of a breakfast sandwich. With the croissant bun and the biscuits leaving something to be desired, switching to a burger bun could save your morning.