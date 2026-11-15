One Starbucks Bakery Menu Item Customers Miss Combined The Best Of Two Classic Desserts

With Starbucks' seasonal items, everyone knows to grab handfuls of their favorites while they still can, but it's a particular kind of pain when one's daily drive-thru order is compromised and a go-to goodie is quietly discontinued without fanfare. That's especially true when that product is so beloved that, to this day, customers still lament on the internet, crying over its disappearance. For the sweet-toothed Starbucks bakery fans, it was a sad, sad day when the coffee giant stopped supplying its Chocolate Cookie Dough Cake Pops.

This bakery item combined perhaps two of the most classic desserts out there: cookie dough and cake pops. Starbucks' Chocolate Cookie Dough Cake Pops were essentially edible cookie dough rolled into cake pop form, then coated in a shell of chocolate and topped with mini semi-sweet chocolate chips — and people loved them. "It was my favorite... I would get at least two a week," said one fan on Reddit, before continuing, "I almost cried when [Starbucks] got rid of them, and I question all the time why they would get rid of them??" Sure, other brands out there sell similar versions of a cookie dough cake pop, but as we discovered while exploring the most disappointing grocery bakery items of 2026 (so far), nothing hits quite the same as Starbucks' version.