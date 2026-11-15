One Starbucks Bakery Menu Item Customers Miss Combined The Best Of Two Classic Desserts
With Starbucks' seasonal items, everyone knows to grab handfuls of their favorites while they still can, but it's a particular kind of pain when one's daily drive-thru order is compromised and a go-to goodie is quietly discontinued without fanfare. That's especially true when that product is so beloved that, to this day, customers still lament on the internet, crying over its disappearance. For the sweet-toothed Starbucks bakery fans, it was a sad, sad day when the coffee giant stopped supplying its Chocolate Cookie Dough Cake Pops.
This bakery item combined perhaps two of the most classic desserts out there: cookie dough and cake pops. Starbucks' Chocolate Cookie Dough Cake Pops were essentially edible cookie dough rolled into cake pop form, then coated in a shell of chocolate and topped with mini semi-sweet chocolate chips — and people loved them. "It was my favorite... I would get at least two a week," said one fan on Reddit, before continuing, "I almost cried when [Starbucks] got rid of them, and I question all the time why they would get rid of them??" Sure, other brands out there sell similar versions of a cookie dough cake pop, but as we discovered while exploring the most disappointing grocery bakery items of 2026 (so far), nothing hits quite the same as Starbucks' version.
The brief life of Starbucks' Chocolate Cookie Dough Cake Pops
Starbucks first introduced its Chocolate Cookie Dough Cake Pops as part of the winter 2016 menu update, but the treats began disappearing about five years later, easily making them one of the 10 discontinued Starbucks cake pops we seriously miss. This particular flavor was a strong winner among Starbucks customers, with one Redditor even claiming that "cookie dough was the superior cake pop." Even now, some fans on Reddit lament that "they must come [back] I loved 'em." One Redditor even claims to "still have some in the freezer... for a rainy day."
Seemingly out of the blue, customers began having trouble finding these particular cake pops around the time of the pandemic, like this Reddit user from 2021 who asked, "Does anyone know if the cookie dough cake pop has been discontinued? It's not available to order on my app." While Starbucks never officially confirmed anything regarding the disappearance of its Chocolate Cookie Dough Cake Pops, there were reports of supply shortages (which included cake pops) affecting stores due to the pandemic. One employee on Reddit also claimed the cake pops were "part of the shortages Starbucks is having," before adding that "they should be back eventually." However, much like these other discontinued fast food menu items that customers miss the most, the Chocolate Cookie Dough Cake Pops never made a triumphant return.