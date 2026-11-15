Pour Eggs Over Frozen Dumplings For A Crispy And Flavorful Meal Ready In 27 Minutes

Frozen dumplings are a lifesaver for quick lunches and lazy dinners, but they're also perfect for when you're in a breakfast rut. Steaming and pan-frying is great for evening meals, but baking them with eggs makes for an easy yet incredible breakfast.

TikTok user ricesprinkles' dumpling egg bake combines aspects of a frittata with a dumpling bake to produce a delectable breakfast. With just frozen dumplings, eggs, and your choice of seasonings, the inexpensive meal is jam-packed with flavor. Similarly to preparing them on the stove, the dumplings go through two processes when baked in a casserole dish: They're pre-steamed with a bit of water for a few minutes, then covered in the beaten eggs and returned to the oven until fully cooked. The whole process is very hands-off, and is done in under 30 minutes.

The whisked eggs envelop the dumplings in a fluffy covering, and also help them to develop a nice crispy texture, just like an egg wash does with baked goods. Most of the dish's flavor comes from the dumplings' filling, but you can add your own finishing touches at the end. Top it off with green onions and chili crisp, or keep things simple with a sprinkle of furikake.