Pour Eggs Over Frozen Dumplings For A Crispy And Flavorful Meal Ready In 27 Minutes
Frozen dumplings are a lifesaver for quick lunches and lazy dinners, but they're also perfect for when you're in a breakfast rut. Steaming and pan-frying is great for evening meals, but baking them with eggs makes for an easy yet incredible breakfast.
TikTok user ricesprinkles' dumpling egg bake combines aspects of a frittata with a dumpling bake to produce a delectable breakfast. With just frozen dumplings, eggs, and your choice of seasonings, the inexpensive meal is jam-packed with flavor. Similarly to preparing them on the stove, the dumplings go through two processes when baked in a casserole dish: They're pre-steamed with a bit of water for a few minutes, then covered in the beaten eggs and returned to the oven until fully cooked. The whole process is very hands-off, and is done in under 30 minutes.
The whisked eggs envelop the dumplings in a fluffy covering, and also help them to develop a nice crispy texture, just like an egg wash does with baked goods. Most of the dish's flavor comes from the dumplings' filling, but you can add your own finishing touches at the end. Top it off with green onions and chili crisp, or keep things simple with a sprinkle of furikake.
Dumpling egg bakes are the perfect go-to breakfast meal
No two dumplings are alike and eggs make their way into an extraordinary amount of breakfast dishes, so you can eat the dish again and again without it tasting repetitive. Chicken or pork potstickers filled with cabbage and carrots make a great choice for dumpling egg bakes. To elevate the meal, pour in some milk or cream for fluffier eggs, and add chopped scallions and mushrooms into the egg batter.
Crispy baked vegetable wontons are even crispier when baked into eggs, and you can make it a loaded wonton egg bake with bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, and green onions. Alternatively, cream cheese wontons are usually a dessert, so you can use them to create a dumpling egg bake that's a little sweeter. Add a little sugar and cream to the eggs, and top it off with raspberry preserves and almond granola.
Baking the dumplings and eggs is an easy way to make this dish, but you can also create a dumpling omelet-style meal on the stove. After browning the bottoms of the dumplings and steaming them for a few minutes, add the whisked eggs into the pan. The eggs form a thinner layer around the dumplings, but this makes for a meal that's equally delicious. For a savory punch, sprinkle some soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds on top.