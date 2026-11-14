Use Store-Bought Pumpkin Pie And Fall Cookie Cutters To Make Mini Pies That Look Bakery-Worthy
A classic homemade pumpkin pie is always a shining star on a holiday dessert table, with its crispy crust and smooth, luscious, and creamy pumpkin filling. But baking a pumpkin pie from scratch is no simple feat, especially when you already have a large to-do list before a holiday gathering. Whether you always wind up with a soggy-bottomed pie or simply loathe baking, there's nothing wrong with opting for a store-bought pumpkin pie. However, we do have one way to make its presentation a bit fancier, and all it takes is a simple cookie cutter.
While you could make individual mini pumpkin pies, transforming a store-bought pie into individual desserts is so much easier and will save you massive amounts of time. Simply take a whole pumpkin pie and create mini desserts with a cookie cutter by using them to punch out little cutouts from the pie. Once they're out, transfer them to a parchment-lined sheet tray for further decorating, or place directly onto a serving platter.
While simple circle or square cookie cutters are the easiest and most foolproof to use to make your own mini pumpkin pies, if you have fall or holiday-themed cookie cutters, you can always give those a try as well. Pumpkin and leaf shapes are perfect to maintain the festive fall aesthetic. Just keep in mind that the more intricate the design of the cookie cutter, the greater the risk of the pie getting stuck in the cutter.
Fancy-looking yet so easy
Whichever shape of cookie cutter you use, make sure to lightly grease the bottom between each use, as you want the pumpkin pie to separate from the cookie cutter as easily and as cleanly as possible without leaving any missing chunks. A quick spray of avocado oil or a non-stick baking spray will do the trick. If you don't have any appropriate cookie cutters or stainless steel round cutters, you can always use a very sharp knife and a ruler to cut the pie into squares. Start by cutting off the crusts to make the pie one large square, then cut the pie into squares, rectangles, or even triangles. Keeping the edges neat and clean by wiping off your knife between slices will make them look like you've brought them straight from a gourmet French pâtisserie.
Regular, freshly whipped cream is a perfect topping if you're serving the mini pies immediately, but it has a very short shelf life that won't hold up to the refrigerator or a car ride to Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, for more longevity in your whipped topping, stabilize whipped cream with gelatin for a light and airy frosting that doesn't weep or melt moments after topping your dessert. For a bit more flavor, add vanilla bean extract and a small dash of cinnamon to the cream and gelatin before whipping. A splash of maple syrup in the whipped cream would also be delightful.