These Mini Pumpkin Pies Come Together With Just A Few Simple Steps

What's better than the familiar sight of a warm, homemade pumpkin pie as the Thanksgiving season rolls around? A bunch of adorable, bite-sized pumpkin pies, that's what. While a big slice of pie is both comforting and eye-catching, a miniature pie encapsulates all of the elements in a much more manageable portion. These tiny pumpkin pie bites are not only much cuter than their larger counterparts, but they're also easier to serve, and they're perfect for gifting or bringing to parties.

They're also incredibly easy to make, and every mouthful is packed full of autumnal flavor. All you need to do is whip up our classic pumpkin pie recipe, which utilizes canned pumpkin purée and store-bought pie crust. But instead of baking the pie in a traditional pan, you're going to use a cupcake tin to make six to 12 individual mini pies.

The filling is made the exact same way as it is for a typical pie, but the crust is shaped into smaller portions and pressed into the molds of the cupcake pan. You can do this by rolling out the pie crust and cutting it into circles (about 3 ½ inches in diameter is good) or skipping the pin altogether and placing little balls of the dough into the molds and pushing them down with a small glass. Just make sure the crust is properly fitted against the walls of the pan and that it reaches the top of each mold.