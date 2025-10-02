These Mini Pumpkin Pies Come Together With Just A Few Simple Steps
What's better than the familiar sight of a warm, homemade pumpkin pie as the Thanksgiving season rolls around? A bunch of adorable, bite-sized pumpkin pies, that's what. While a big slice of pie is both comforting and eye-catching, a miniature pie encapsulates all of the elements in a much more manageable portion. These tiny pumpkin pie bites are not only much cuter than their larger counterparts, but they're also easier to serve, and they're perfect for gifting or bringing to parties.
They're also incredibly easy to make, and every mouthful is packed full of autumnal flavor. All you need to do is whip up our classic pumpkin pie recipe, which utilizes canned pumpkin purée and store-bought pie crust. But instead of baking the pie in a traditional pan, you're going to use a cupcake tin to make six to 12 individual mini pies.
The filling is made the exact same way as it is for a typical pie, but the crust is shaped into smaller portions and pressed into the molds of the cupcake pan. You can do this by rolling out the pie crust and cutting it into circles (about 3 ½ inches in diameter is good) or skipping the pin altogether and placing little balls of the dough into the molds and pushing them down with a small glass. Just make sure the crust is properly fitted against the walls of the pan and that it reaches the top of each mold.
Make sure you have extra crust on hand
You only want to fill the mini crusts about ⅔ of the way up to avoid any overflowing. Homemade pie crust also works here, but a standard portion may only yield six mini pies. You'll always need a little more dough for mini pies, so make or buy extra and freeze any leftovers.
If you're cutting the dough into circles, work quickly so it doesn't warm up, and if you want to use a mini muffin pan, go ahead, just cut smaller circles and rework the scraps as fast as you can. The baking time will be different – about 25 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for a regular-sized cupcake pan and even less for a miniature one. This is the biggest thing to keep in mind when scaling down pie recipes, so keep an eye on them.
Once they're ready, top with cream, spices, or torch some sugar for a crème brûlée-style topping. A little sprinkle of cinnamon is delicious, and you could try out a flavored cream, too. If you want to get really fancy, you could use fall-themed cookie cutters to stamp some cute shapes out of any leftover dough and create a top crust for the pies, or make little lattice designs. And if you love the mini pumpkin pies, try out the technique with an apple pie recipe or a classic pecan pie. That way, your guests get to have a taste of everything!