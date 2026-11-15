Let Breakfast Offer Inspiration For Your Baked Potato — Swap The Salt And Pepper For This Popular Seasoning

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Whether paired with protein-rich entrees or topped with hearty ingredients to turn the potato into a meal itself, baked potatoes are surprisingly versatile. Though salt and pepper are standard seasonings, consider taking a page from breakfast's book. Using everything bagel seasoning will greatly enhance both the taste and texture of your baked potato while also providing inspiration for other breakfast-style toppings and additions.

Among the many ways you never thought to use everything bagel seasoning, this is an easy swap that makes use of a blend you likely already have in your pantry. There might be some subtle differences between brands as far as the ingredient composition and ratios, but the general makeup of this popular breakfast-style seasoning includes sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. Use this to coat the outside of your potato prior to baking to give the skin an extra layer of crunch or mix the seasoning into your just-baked potato after cutting it open.

Between the crunchiness of the seeds and the added flavoring from the garlic and onion, everything bagel seasoning adds more depth to a basic baked potato. This variance in texture is also a delightful counter when you've chosen a potato such as a russet or Yukon Gold for the fluffiest baking. Try a shake of Great Value Everything Bagel Seasoning along with sour cream, bacon, cheese, and chives for a breakfast-like spin on a classic recipe or get creative with other tasty toppings.