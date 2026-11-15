Let Breakfast Offer Inspiration For Your Baked Potato — Swap The Salt And Pepper For This Popular Seasoning
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Whether paired with protein-rich entrees or topped with hearty ingredients to turn the potato into a meal itself, baked potatoes are surprisingly versatile. Though salt and pepper are standard seasonings, consider taking a page from breakfast's book. Using everything bagel seasoning will greatly enhance both the taste and texture of your baked potato while also providing inspiration for other breakfast-style toppings and additions.
Among the many ways you never thought to use everything bagel seasoning, this is an easy swap that makes use of a blend you likely already have in your pantry. There might be some subtle differences between brands as far as the ingredient composition and ratios, but the general makeup of this popular breakfast-style seasoning includes sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. Use this to coat the outside of your potato prior to baking to give the skin an extra layer of crunch or mix the seasoning into your just-baked potato after cutting it open.
Between the crunchiness of the seeds and the added flavoring from the garlic and onion, everything bagel seasoning adds more depth to a basic baked potato. This variance in texture is also a delightful counter when you've chosen a potato such as a russet or Yukon Gold for the fluffiest baking. Try a shake of Great Value Everything Bagel Seasoning along with sour cream, bacon, cheese, and chives for a breakfast-like spin on a classic recipe or get creative with other tasty toppings.
Why you'll love everything bagel seasoning on your baked potato
Because everything bagel seasoning typically has salt in it, this swap is more of an upgrade to the usual salt and pepper rather than a complete replacement. You can also always add a sprinkle of freshly cracked black pepper into the mix to keep the standard flavor profile along with the additional seeds and spices from the breakfast-inspired seasoning. Give your baked potato seasoning a little extra heat with crushed chili flakes and put a dollop of sour cream on top to temper the spiciness.
Lean into the breakfast ingredients with Norwegian-style toppings such as smoked salmon and skyr. Paired with the everything bagel seasoning, this will make your spud fit for breakfast, brunch, or a simple anytime snack. The seasoning works for more than just baked potatoes, too.
Give roasted potatoes a breakfast-inspired twist with everything bagel seasonings. This would be perfect for a breakfast-for-dinner style offering. Serve your potatoes with silver dollar pancakes and your choices of bacon, sausage, or other similar meats for a filling feast. Your everything bagel seasoned potatoes are well suited to a number of different meals and accompaniments. All you need are your favorite taters and a container of seasoning to make this happen.