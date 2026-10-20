You Don't Need Cheese Or Bacon: Baked Potatoes Are Fresh And Flavorful With These Norwegian-Style Toppings

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Delicious and nutritious, baked potatoes can make a satisfying side dish or, with the right toppings, a mouthwatering meal. Classic baked potato toppings often include a mix of butter, sour cream, and chives while "loaded" versions typically call for bacon and cheese. If you want to give your baked potatoes a more hearty and flavorful finish, you don't need bacon or cheese. Simply prepare a Norwegian-style take on the dish with such toppings as smoked salmon, skyr, and dill, among others.

Take a cue from spekemat, a Norwegian-style charcuterie board meal, and load up your baked potatoes with your choice of cold cuts, cured meats, and more. This will provide a generous addition of protein. In lieu of standard sour cream, elevate your baked potatoes with a topping of Scandinavian-style yogurt called skyr. The creamy texture and tartness will effortlessly complement your baked potatoes and help transform them from a simple side into a bona fide entree.

For fish fans, Norwegian gravlax is another tasty topping option for your baked potatoes. This cured salmon has a bounty of nutritional value, including calcium, protein, and potassium. The tender fish makes an especially great pairing with yogurt for a flavorful combo resembling classic lox and cream cheese, all of which will play well with the fluffy texture of the potatoes. You can make your Norwegian-style baked potato as simple or intricate as you wish, allowing room for customizations and accessible ingredients that will fill your food with Norwegian-inspired flair.