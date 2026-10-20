You Don't Need Cheese Or Bacon: Baked Potatoes Are Fresh And Flavorful With These Norwegian-Style Toppings
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Delicious and nutritious, baked potatoes can make a satisfying side dish or, with the right toppings, a mouthwatering meal. Classic baked potato toppings often include a mix of butter, sour cream, and chives while "loaded" versions typically call for bacon and cheese. If you want to give your baked potatoes a more hearty and flavorful finish, you don't need bacon or cheese. Simply prepare a Norwegian-style take on the dish with such toppings as smoked salmon, skyr, and dill, among others.
Take a cue from spekemat, a Norwegian-style charcuterie board meal, and load up your baked potatoes with your choice of cold cuts, cured meats, and more. This will provide a generous addition of protein. In lieu of standard sour cream, elevate your baked potatoes with a topping of Scandinavian-style yogurt called skyr. The creamy texture and tartness will effortlessly complement your baked potatoes and help transform them from a simple side into a bona fide entree.
For fish fans, Norwegian gravlax is another tasty topping option for your baked potatoes. This cured salmon has a bounty of nutritional value, including calcium, protein, and potassium. The tender fish makes an especially great pairing with yogurt for a flavorful combo resembling classic lox and cream cheese, all of which will play well with the fluffy texture of the potatoes. You can make your Norwegian-style baked potato as simple or intricate as you wish, allowing room for customizations and accessible ingredients that will fill your food with Norwegian-inspired flair.
Preparing and upgrading Norwegian-style baked potatoes
Prepare your baked potatoes using your preferred method and simply add the Norwegian-style toppings of your choosing. Beware that using refrigerated toppings on baked potatoes can be a crucial mistake and allow any chilled ingredients to get closer to room temperature before adding atop your spuds. If you want to get fancy with your presentation, consider making your baked potatoes as Swedish-inspired hasselbackspotatis or Hasselback potatoes.
These accordion-sliced potatoes will provide plenty of room for adding your Norwegian-style toppings after baking. If you aren't able to find Norwegian-style gravlax at the supermarket, pick up a package of smoked salmon such as Latitude 45 Cold Smoked Atlantic Salmon and place pieces of the fish in between the slices of baked potato. Try using Greek yogurt or regular sour cream in place of skyr for a more accessible topping. Add sprigs of fresh dill on top and crispy shallots for the ultimate combination of flavors and textures.
Enjoy your Norwegian-style baked potatoes on their own or alongside other delights of Scandinavian and Nordic cuisine. Serve the baked potatoes with Norwegian meatballs, lamb stew, or have them with a spirited beverage. Raise a glass of pilsner along with your baked potatoes and proclaim "Skål" to toast your delicious meal.