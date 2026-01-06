How Using Refrigerated Toppings On Baked Potatoes Can Be A Crucial Mistake

When you're looking for something warm and filling, it's hard to go wrong with a baked potato. They're affordable, delicious, and pretty easy to make. Since they start as a blank canvas, you can top them with endless ingredients so you'll never get bored. If you want to make the most of your baked potato and ensure it's as delicious as possible, there's one simple preparation step you may be overlooking. It may be tempting, but you have to stop putting toppings right out of the refrigerator onto your hot potato.

Contrast is one of the most underrated elements of a delicious dish. Salty and sweet, crunchy and soft, hot and cold. So there's reason to love a big dollop of sour cream on your steamy baked potato, but you need a buffer zone. One of the most important tips for ensuring the best baked potato is to watch where you put cold toppings because the ingredients can cool the potato down before you finish enjoying it.

While it may still be delicious, it could be better with very little effort. If you're using butter or cheese, leave them on the counter for a little while before your potatoes are finished baking. Room temperature butter and cheese will still melt beautifully on your potato and add all that flavor, but they won't cool it down as much.