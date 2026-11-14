If You Spot These Vintage Pinup Drinking Glasses At The Thrift Store, Grab Them

Long before the advent of beauty influencers and centerfolds, Americans had pin-up girls. As images of idealized women, the photos depicted women with exaggerated curves, long legs, and pretty faces. Pin-up girls were depicted in playful, flirty poses doing everything from talking on the phone to working on car engines. Sexy without being over the top, they appeared on calendars and in magazines like Life and Esquire. During the 1940s, the titillating images were distributed to World War II soldiers to boost morale, solidifying their place in pop culture.

As early as the 1920s, pin-up style images of attractive women migrated onto bar glasses, but with a cheeky twist: When liquid was added to some glasses, the clothing would disappear to reveal lingerie (or sometimes nothing) underneath. Some of the glasses were valuable hand-painted dishware, while others used decals. The decals were made by companies like Meyercord and Duro-Decal, which made a wide range of decals and sign-making materials. The glasses used a white chemical called "Mystic" to create the pin-up girl's clothing, which would then disappear when the glass became wet. Peekaboo glasses, as they were sometimes called, are a little bawdy, a little naughty, and 100% fun — and they are one type of classic vintage glassware that belongs in your collection.