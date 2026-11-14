Reuben Sandwiches Are 99% Tastier With This Pastry Transformation

One of the all-time classic sandwiches is the Reuben, typically a tasty handful of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian or Thousand Island dressing. The final traditional component, toasted rye bread, however, can easily be substituted with puff pastry for a flaky, crispy, light, and elevated take on the sandwich.

The simplest method is to bake puff pastry sheets cut to sandwich size before using them in place of bread. To really make a puff pastry Reuben worthwhile, however, you can bake it with all the fillings already inside, and there are a few approaches to this.

For a party or lunch gathering, use entire pastry sheets to make one giant Reuben sandwich that you can then slice into individual portions after baking. Lay down a full sheet of pastry, load it with the fillings, and lay a second sheet over the top before pinching the edges shut and baking. When it comes out, you can slice it into individual portions and serve.

Another creative avenue is the upside-down method, which involves placing mounds of your standard sandwich fillings on a baking sheet and laying a square of pastry over each. They bake up golden and crispy, ready to be layered with your favorite sauces or remaining ingredients before being pressed together.