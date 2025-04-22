Russian Dressing Vs Thousand Island: Is There A Difference?

There are many types of salad dressings for the picking, so it makes sense that some get confused with others. It's certainly the case when two of them look similar, as is the case with Russian and Thousand Island dressings. Both dressings have a similar orange-ish color and share some ingredients in common, but the flavors are distinct. That's why we're here to tell you the differences between Russian and Thousand Island dressings so you can make the best choice when tossing your favorite salad recipe to eat for lunch or dinner.

We'll get into the precise differences in the two dressings soon, so let's start with the major similarities and differences. For example, both light-orange dressings are creamy compared to oily vinaigrettes. That creaminess and color respectively come from mayonnaise and ketchup, which make up the base of both salad dressings. Differences then start to appear when you taste either of the sauces, because Russian dressing has a spicy kick while its Thousand Island counterpart is more on the sweeter side of the flavor spectrum.