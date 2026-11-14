Frugal Homeowner Transforms Kitchen Island With $15 Wood Panels

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Renovating a kitchen can be a stressful expensive undertaking, but sometimes upgrading just one element can be enough to give the whole room a new look. It doesn't need to be an expensive upgrade, either. Instagrammer Paola Arcila demonstrated this by buying affordable wood paneling pieces and using them to transform a kitchen island. The island is a central part of any open-plan kitchen, and changes made there have a big visual impact. The choice of wood instantly adds warmth and a natural texture to a kitchen, and the uniform vertical slats keeps the look more modern than rustic. It's a fresh take on the popular '80s kitchen design trend that's making a comeback.

This affordable upgrade is something you can tackle yourself over a weekend, but you will need a bit of DIY know-how and a few tools at your disposal. In this case, the paneling was applied directly over the existing surface, so there was no prep work on the island required. The key is measuring the area of the island you want to cover, which will determine how many panels you need and how long to cut them. You'll need a miter saw or circular saw, but once the panels are cut, it's just a matter of sticking them on. A construction adhesive like Loctite PL Premium should do the trick, but you can add nails for extra security.