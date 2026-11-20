If You Have Cookie Cutters And Chocolate, You Have The Easiest Homemade Candy You'll Ever Make
Homemade chocolate candy is a crowd-pleasing favorite, perfect for gifting or sharing with loved ones. Although it gives plenty of wow factor, homemade chocolate candy is fuss-free and so easy to prepare that even kids can help. Cookie cutters make the process even simpler and more fun for everyone.
To make homemade chocolate candy with cookie cutters, start with wax or parchment paper. You will also need easy-release cookie cutters (metal cookie cutters are more expensive than plastic but tend to be easier to work with). Line a rimmed baking pan or a similar baking dish with the parchment or wax paper.
Next, melt your chocolate of choice, such as semi-sweet chocolate chips, milk chocolate baking wafers, or dark chocolate baking bars. Once melted and pliable, spoon or pipe your chocolate into your awaiting cookie cutters. If you have very deep cookie cutters, don't fill the cutters all the way to the top. Instead, you can fill them about halfway for thinner, crunchier chocolate candies.
How to upgrade your chocolate cookie-cutter candy
To create a crunchy candy topping for your chocolate, simply place your cookie cutters on your candy of choice, or sprinkle it on top as the chocolate cools. You can use colorful sprinkles, nonpareils, or nuts. Crushed peppermint candies or toffee bits would also be a delicious choice.
The higher you fill the cookie cutter shapes, the thicker your chocolate candy will be. Thicker candies also take longer to set, so if time is of the essence, or if you want a thinner, crunchier result, fill your cutters to a shallow level of about a quarter inch. Put the baking pan in the fridge to set for several hours or overnight.
Add other flavors to your cookie cutter candies, such as a dash of vanilla or peppermint extract in your melted chocolate. You can also dust the chocolate with coconut or crushed nuts before it sets, or drizzle melted white chocolate on top to add visual interest and extra flavor. This cookie cutter hack can be used for any special occasion, such as spooky cat-shaped cutouts for Halloween or turkey-shaped cutouts for a Thanksgiving-themed dessert.