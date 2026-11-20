Homemade chocolate candy is a crowd-pleasing favorite, perfect for gifting or sharing with loved ones. Although it gives plenty of wow factor, homemade chocolate candy is fuss-free and so easy to prepare that even kids can help. Cookie cutters make the process even simpler and more fun for everyone.

To make homemade chocolate candy with cookie cutters, start with wax or parchment paper. You will also need easy-release cookie cutters (metal cookie cutters are more expensive than plastic but tend to be easier to work with). Line a rimmed baking pan or a similar baking dish with the parchment or wax paper.

Next, melt your chocolate of choice, such as semi-sweet chocolate chips, milk chocolate baking wafers, or dark chocolate baking bars. Once melted and pliable, spoon or pipe your chocolate into your awaiting cookie cutters. If you have very deep cookie cutters, don't fill the cutters all the way to the top. Instead, you can fill them about halfway for thinner, crunchier chocolate candies.