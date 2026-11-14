The Mexican-Style Red Baron Pizza Worth Buying If You See It On Store Shelves

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Red Baron pizza is a worthy competitor in the realm of frozen pizzas, and we think it's even better than delivery. And Red Baron offers a variety of different crust styles and topping combinations. We sampled 15 different Red Baron frozen pizzas and found 10 you should buy. One such frozen pizza we think is worth buying is Red Baron Mexican-style Classic Crust Frozen pizza, featuring a classic, not-too-thick and not-too-thin crispy crust topped with a blend of tomato and taco sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, Mexican-style sausage, and diced peppers.

The Mexican-style pizza is a well-executed fusion of tacos and pizza that will satisfy and excite your taste buds. When we pulled it out of the oven, this pizza gave a stunning visual, covered in multicolored peppers, orange and white cheese, and a wealth of crumbly sausage. Even better, its colorful and evenly distributed ingredients and nicely browned crust translated into a taste and texture that won our hearts.

Far from a classic style, this Mexican-style pizza is unique without going overboard, offering a zesty, spicy foundation with subtle heat that works to bring out the flavors in the Mexican-style toppings. While some people might be scared off by heat and spice, the delicate spice from the taco sauce is manageable, and cooked peppers take on a sweeter, smokier profile so that even spice-averse customers will enjoy the pizza. If you can't decide between tacos and pizza, Red Baron's Mexican-style pizza is a delicious hybrid.