The Mexican-Style Red Baron Pizza Worth Buying If You See It On Store Shelves
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Red Baron pizza is a worthy competitor in the realm of frozen pizzas, and we think it's even better than delivery. And Red Baron offers a variety of different crust styles and topping combinations. We sampled 15 different Red Baron frozen pizzas and found 10 you should buy. One such frozen pizza we think is worth buying is Red Baron Mexican-style Classic Crust Frozen pizza, featuring a classic, not-too-thick and not-too-thin crispy crust topped with a blend of tomato and taco sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, Mexican-style sausage, and diced peppers.
The Mexican-style pizza is a well-executed fusion of tacos and pizza that will satisfy and excite your taste buds. When we pulled it out of the oven, this pizza gave a stunning visual, covered in multicolored peppers, orange and white cheese, and a wealth of crumbly sausage. Even better, its colorful and evenly distributed ingredients and nicely browned crust translated into a taste and texture that won our hearts.
Far from a classic style, this Mexican-style pizza is unique without going overboard, offering a zesty, spicy foundation with subtle heat that works to bring out the flavors in the Mexican-style toppings. While some people might be scared off by heat and spice, the delicate spice from the taco sauce is manageable, and cooked peppers take on a sweeter, smokier profile so that even spice-averse customers will enjoy the pizza. If you can't decide between tacos and pizza, Red Baron's Mexican-style pizza is a delicious hybrid.
Reviews for Red Baron Mexican-style Classic Crust Frozen Pizza
We found hundreds of 5-star reviews for Red Baron Mexican-style Classic Crust Frozen Pizza from Walmart customers, many of whom said it's their go-to, all-time favorite frozen pizza. One customer described the flavor as "outstanding for a store-bought pizza" with a nice kick of heat from the peppers and sausage that doesn't overwhelm the palate. Another customer raved, "The crust is crunchy and tasty and not too thick, just perfect, every single pizza bite covered with cheese, meat, pepper, no empty spots." The crispy crust and easy preparation were consistent sources of praise. And customers also loved the sauce, appreciating that it wasn't overly sweet; "this pizza has a thin layer of taco sauce that complements the toppings," said one review. Just because it's not a typical cheese or pepperoni doesn't mean Red Baron's Mexican-style Classic Crust pizza isn't versatile, and many customers love to adorn it with extra toppings, including sour cream, cilantro, corn, tortilla chips, lettuce, pickled jalapenos, and diced tomatoes.
However, there were a few naysayers who weren't impressed with the Mexican-style pizza's flavor or crust. Some complained it was too spicy, while others deemed it altogether "foul" tasting. Those who left negative reviews also thought the crust "had a weird texture and was too dry" or was too thick for their liking. If you want the thinnest crust possible, you can always make a Mexican pizza with a flour tortilla crust using our recipe.