Not Napa, Savoy, Or Green: This Newer Cabbage Variety Is Much Sweeter And More Delicate
There are vegetables we often don't think twice about, and most of the time, we simply use whatever we have on hand, what we're used to, or what's the least expensive at the store. That doesn't mean we shouldn't pay closer attention. After all, many vegetables come in different varieties that can vary significantly in texture, flavor, and more. When it comes to cabbage, one of the kitchen's most underrated ingredients, there are several popular varieties, each with its own distinct qualities. Take bok choy with its slightly bitter, piquant undertones — or vibrantly hued red cabbage, which is often found in a variety of salad and slaw recipes.
There is, however, one variety making the rounds that you may not have heard of but should add to your shopping list: sugarcone cabbage. The cone-shaped cabbage, as its name suggests, is bred to be sweeter and smaller than most other varieties. It's delicate, won't take up your entire fridge, and its extra sweetness makes it particularly well suited for charring. Keep in mind that it tends to be looser than other cabbage heads, like standard red or green varieties, so it's also perfect for stuffing or shaving.
Also known as cone, hispi, or sweetheart cabbage, this cruciferous vegetable, already popular across Europe, is now being grown in the U.S. and finding its way to farmers' markets and on restaurant menus alike. With a delectable taste and surprising resilience despite its delicacy, it deserves a place at your table.
How to make the most of tender sugarcone cabbage
This sweet, mild brassica is best when grilled. Its higher sugar content caramelizes easily, giving it incredible flavor. Cut it in half (don't be tempted to slice it further — it will fall apart) and char it on the grill, or pan-fry it cut-side down until crisp and deeply browned. Serve it with a creamy element such as an herb-packed tahini sauce, and you'll never look at cabbage the same way.
The tenderness of sugarcone cabbage leaves means it cooks quickly, so keep an eye on it. It's equally good simply seasoned and tossed with butter, and it can also be braised in soups and stews. Thanks to its shape, it is easy to halve and work with, making it ideal for shredded preparations, such as an indulgent charred cowboy cabbage recipe.
Even better, sugarcone tastes fantastic when you eat it as-is — totally raw. However, for extra crunch, salt your shredded cabbage in a strainer and let it sit to draw out moisture, then squeeze out any remaining liquid before adding it to slaws and salads. Doing so will ensure your final dish isn't soggy.