Not Napa, Savoy, Or Green: This Newer Cabbage Variety Is Much Sweeter And More Delicate

There are vegetables we often don't think twice about, and most of the time, we simply use whatever we have on hand, what we're used to, or what's the least expensive at the store. That doesn't mean we shouldn't pay closer attention. After all, many vegetables come in different varieties that can vary significantly in texture, flavor, and more. When it comes to cabbage, one of the kitchen's most underrated ingredients, there are several popular varieties, each with its own distinct qualities. Take bok choy with its slightly bitter, piquant undertones — or vibrantly hued red cabbage, which is often found in a variety of salad and slaw recipes.

There is, however, one variety making the rounds that you may not have heard of but should add to your shopping list: sugarcone cabbage. The cone-shaped cabbage, as its name suggests, is bred to be sweeter and smaller than most other varieties. It's delicate, won't take up your entire fridge, and its extra sweetness makes it particularly well suited for charring. Keep in mind that it tends to be looser than other cabbage heads, like standard red or green varieties, so it's also perfect for stuffing or shaving.

Also known as cone, hispi, or sweetheart cabbage, this cruciferous vegetable, already popular across Europe, is now being grown in the U.S. and finding its way to farmers' markets and on restaurant menus alike. With a delectable taste and surprising resilience despite its delicacy, it deserves a place at your table.