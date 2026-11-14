One Costco Frozen Appetizer Is Made 3X Better In The Air Fryer And Tastes Like Fall

When temperatures drop, warm, comforting foods that are quick and easy to make become even more tempting. Costco is ready to help shoppers stock up on convenient options, with bulk buys and frozen appetizers that are perfect for the air fryer, including Russet House Organic Sweet Potato Fries. Sweet potatoes are a signature fall flavor, and these straight-cut fries help bring them to plates without any peeling or cutting involved. The earthy sweetness pairs easily with warm spices, and shoppers are thrilled that the product is organic and made without seed oils.

Russet House processes sweet potatoes from North Carolina in Canada. The fries are packaged with organic extra virgin olive oil and avocado oil. Simply open the frozen bag and air-fry pieces for 15 to 18 minutes, as indicated on the package. The air fryer wins in three distinct ways: The fries cook in less time than a conventional oven, circulating hot air crisps the fries, and no extra oil is required. While other cooking methods can work, results may differ. An oven also uses dry heat, but with less airflow, the fries can take longer to cook and may come out softer, with less crunch. Deep frying can make them crispy, but since sweet potatoes contain more sugar than regular potatoes, the fries can brown or scorch quickly. A microwave is another fast approach, but the fries can turn into a soggy pile.