Not McDonald's, Not Wendy's: This Fast Food Chain's Fries Stay Crispy Longer Than The Rest
There are few things more disappointing than a French fry that doesn't stand the test of time in crispiness. If you've ever picked up a meal including fries which initially appeared golden-brown and crunchy, only to return home and find they have become limp and unappetizing during the journey, you'll be familiar with the problem. Fortunately, Tasting Table has identified the fast food chain whose fries stay crispy longer than its competitors — not McDonald's, not Wendy's, but Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.
In our search for the fast food fries that stay crisp the longest, we compared the offerings of 10 different franchises, and the clear winner was Freddy's shoestring fries. Given that these shoestring fries were the thinnest of all those sampled, our critic already suspected the lesser amount of potato would allow them to stay crisp for longer. This hunch turned out to be true — for the first 15 minutes, Tasting Table's tester was unable to distinguish between a fresh Freddy's fry and one that was 14 minutes old. After 20 minutes, a minor softness was perceptible in the fry's center, but the fries' overall lifespan of crispiness ultimately clocked in at 33 minutes.
Such was the crunchiness of Freddy's fries that our correspondent compared them to potato chips, yet nevertheless, they achieved a deeply pleasing balance. "Though I give the shoestring cut a lot of credit for these fries' enduring crunchiness," our tester wrote, "I have to hand it to Freddy's for achieving these dual textures. Sure, it was crispy in the right spots for a long time, but it was also fluffy where it counted."
Freddy's fries come with a range of customizations, and have won fans on social media
It should be noted that Freddy's fries are impressive not just for their crispiness — they also made our list of the absolute best fast food fries in 2026. Beyond their resilient texture, a further advantage of Freddy's shoestring fries is that the franchise offers many ways in which they can be customized. The fries can be ordered with or without seasoning, or with a variety of sauces and toppings, though bear in mind that some of these — such as the chili cheese sauce — may affect the fries' overall crispiness.
Some on social media have also applauded Freddy's shoestring fries' longevity. Writing on Reddit, one patron commented, "The fries are even pretty good after they've cooled down, and they do well in an air fryer." The acclaim for Freddy's fries is not universal, however. In a separate Reddit thread, another poster echoed our critic's comparison, but not positively, saying, "I mean I like crispy fries but ... those are like potato chips."
Now that you're secure in your knowledge regarding their shoestring fries' crunch factor, be sure to consult our worst-to-best ranking of eight Freddy's burgers, so you can pair them with something suitably delicious. If you're not fortunate enough to have a location of Freddy's near you, don't despair — there's no better excuse to try your hand at our recipe for shoestring garlic parmesan fries.