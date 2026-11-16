Not McDonald's, Not Wendy's: This Fast Food Chain's Fries Stay Crispy Longer Than The Rest

There are few things more disappointing than a French fry that doesn't stand the test of time in crispiness. If you've ever picked up a meal including fries which initially appeared golden-brown and crunchy, only to return home and find they have become limp and unappetizing during the journey, you'll be familiar with the problem. Fortunately, Tasting Table has identified the fast food chain whose fries stay crispy longer than its competitors — not McDonald's, not Wendy's, but Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

In our search for the fast food fries that stay crisp the longest, we compared the offerings of 10 different franchises, and the clear winner was Freddy's shoestring fries. Given that these shoestring fries were the thinnest of all those sampled, our critic already suspected the lesser amount of potato would allow them to stay crisp for longer. This hunch turned out to be true — for the first 15 minutes, Tasting Table's tester was unable to distinguish between a fresh Freddy's fry and one that was 14 minutes old. After 20 minutes, a minor softness was perceptible in the fry's center, but the fries' overall lifespan of crispiness ultimately clocked in at 33 minutes.

Such was the crunchiness of Freddy's fries that our correspondent compared them to potato chips, yet nevertheless, they achieved a deeply pleasing balance. "Though I give the shoestring cut a lot of credit for these fries' enduring crunchiness," our tester wrote, "I have to hand it to Freddy's for achieving these dual textures. Sure, it was crispy in the right spots for a long time, but it was also fluffy where it counted."