One Of The Most Recommended Costco Finds Makes Fall And Winter Baking 5X More Flavorful

With the fall season in full swing and winter just around the corner, it's peak time for baking. When you've got the time and energy to prepare a scratch-made sweet treat, it's important to have the best ingredients on hand. Among Tasting Table's list of must-buy fall items at Costco under $10, one of our top recommendations is Pep & Zip's Organic Baking Spice Set.

The five-piece collection of baking spices is making a triumphant return to Costco shelves for another year and includes familiar favorites such as pumpkin spice, ground cloves, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, and cinnamon sugar. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the USDA organic-certified spices are a great buy and downright essential fall and winter flavors for cakes, pies, puddings, and many other confections. Priced at around $8.99, this equates to less than $2 per container of seasonings.

For comparison, Walmart sells a 2-ounce container of Great Value Pumpkin Pie Spice for about $2.44, so it is indeed a budget-friendly option if you have use for all spices in the set. You can find the spices at select Northern California Costco warehouses to fill your desserts with the comforting taste of the chilly seasons.