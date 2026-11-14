One Of The Most Recommended Costco Finds Makes Fall And Winter Baking 5X More Flavorful
With the fall season in full swing and winter just around the corner, it's peak time for baking. When you've got the time and energy to prepare a scratch-made sweet treat, it's important to have the best ingredients on hand. Among Tasting Table's list of must-buy fall items at Costco under $10, one of our top recommendations is Pep & Zip's Organic Baking Spice Set.
The five-piece collection of baking spices is making a triumphant return to Costco shelves for another year and includes familiar favorites such as pumpkin spice, ground cloves, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, and cinnamon sugar. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the USDA organic-certified spices are a great buy and downright essential fall and winter flavors for cakes, pies, puddings, and many other confections. Priced at around $8.99, this equates to less than $2 per container of seasonings.
For comparison, Walmart sells a 2-ounce container of Great Value Pumpkin Pie Spice for about $2.44, so it is indeed a budget-friendly option if you have use for all spices in the set. You can find the spices at select Northern California Costco warehouses to fill your desserts with the comforting taste of the chilly seasons.
Creative ways to use Pep & Zip's Organic Baking Spice Set
This organic spice set from Costco offers a convenient assortment of seasonal baking essentials. The array of popular warming spices is perfect for enhancing traditional baked goods with a fall- or winter-style twist or for creating go-to autumnal recipes such as pumpkin pies, breads, and more. In addition to your baking needs, this set also contains several spices to elevate your hot chocolate, including nutmeg, pumpkin spice, and ginger.
Ground clove is also one of the best spices to elevate your holiday baking and can be used for custards, cookies, or tarts. The cinnamon sugar is an excellent addition atop buttered toast and can also be used as a festive rim for your spirited cocktails. Beyond baking and other sweets, these handy organic spices are also useful for savory entrees and side dishes.
Use the ground ginger, nutmeg, and cloves in a batch of seasonal spiced carrots to serve alongside a pork or beef roast. Ground ginger is also ideal for flavoring poultry dishes like roasted chicken or turkey. If you're near a Costco that sells this popular spice set, you're sure to make great use of it for all your fall and winter baking and cooking.