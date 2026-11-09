Tuna Salad Is Twice As Good And Creamy When You Add This Sharp Ingredient

Tuna salad is one of those dishes, like mac and cheese or even a homemade hamburger, where everyone seems to have their own recipe. Once you have the tuna, the sky's the limit for how you can dress it up. You could go for a basic version with just mayo and tuna, or a more elaborate recipe with capers, olives, and apples. If you're getting burned out on your usual tuna salad and want something creamier and more flavorful, try adding some sharp cheddar cheese to your next batch.

This recipe is something of a culinary cousin to the tuna melt, except you don't need to heat this one up. If you're not looking to do anything too fancy, all you need is tuna, mayo, and cheddar cheese. Grate the cheese into the tuna and mayo for a more uniform mixture with evenly distributed flavor, or cut it into small cubes for little bursts of sharp cheddar and textural contrast in every bite.

Sharp cheddar gives tuna salad a more complex, savory flavor. If your tuna salad includes other ingredients like onion, pickles, relish, Dijon, or lemon, the contrasting richness of the cheese will stand out even more. While it complements savory tuna and creamy mayo, it balances the tanginess of acidic ingredients. Adding cheddar transforms what might otherwise be straightforward, one-note tuna salad into a more substantial dish without requiring much extra effort. Try adding it to one of these tuna salad recipes for even more variety.