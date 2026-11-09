Tuna Salad Is Twice As Good And Creamy When You Add This Sharp Ingredient
Tuna salad is one of those dishes, like mac and cheese or even a homemade hamburger, where everyone seems to have their own recipe. Once you have the tuna, the sky's the limit for how you can dress it up. You could go for a basic version with just mayo and tuna, or a more elaborate recipe with capers, olives, and apples. If you're getting burned out on your usual tuna salad and want something creamier and more flavorful, try adding some sharp cheddar cheese to your next batch.
This recipe is something of a culinary cousin to the tuna melt, except you don't need to heat this one up. If you're not looking to do anything too fancy, all you need is tuna, mayo, and cheddar cheese. Grate the cheese into the tuna and mayo for a more uniform mixture with evenly distributed flavor, or cut it into small cubes for little bursts of sharp cheddar and textural contrast in every bite.
Sharp cheddar gives tuna salad a more complex, savory flavor. If your tuna salad includes other ingredients like onion, pickles, relish, Dijon, or lemon, the contrasting richness of the cheese will stand out even more. While it complements savory tuna and creamy mayo, it balances the tanginess of acidic ingredients. Adding cheddar transforms what might otherwise be straightforward, one-note tuna salad into a more substantial dish without requiring much extra effort. Try adding it to one of these tuna salad recipes for even more variety.
Tuna with cheese, if you please
Tuna salad doesn't just have to be served in a sandwich, giving you more opportunities to enjoy it with cheddar cheese. You can serve it as a dip with crackers, pitas, or toast points, or spoon it over a bed of lettuce and other vegetables for added freshness and crunch.
While tuna salad is typically served cold, you can't overlook how heating it with mixed-in cheese changes its texture and flavor profile. You don't have to follow a specific tuna melt recipe; you can simply warm the mixture until the cheese melts and becomes extra creamy, making your sandwich or dip even more savory.
If you don't want to use bread, you could easily make tuna-stuffed lettuce wraps. You could also use the tuna salad mixture to make stuffed mushrooms. Cut some small peppers in half and fill them with tuna salad to make easy appetizers or snacks. Tuna-stuffed tomatoes make for a light and refreshing take on the dish that would be ideal for summer entertaining.
Spread your cheesy tuna salad over garlic bread, sprinkle some additional shredded cheese on top, and place it under the broiler until bubbly and crispy around the edges. Back in the 1970s, tuna-stuffed potatoes were very popular. In the U.K., it's not unusual to see tuna salad as a baked potato topping. A cheesy version would make it even better as the cheese melts into the warm, fluffy interior of the potato. Warm or cold, in a sandwich, as a stuffing, or a dip, add some sharp cheddar to your next tuna salad and see for yourself how it shakes up a familiar favorite.