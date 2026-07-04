The 1970s Baked Potato Topping You Wouldn't Expect Today

Baked potatoes are an underrated dish. The fun thing about a baked potato is that almost any topping works, even though today we've settled on a few popular variations, including the loaded baked potato, chili and cheese, sour cream and chives, or just butter. We even put together a list of the best loaded baked potatoes you can find at a chain restaurant if you're looking for something different from more run-of-the-mill fries. Back in the day, however, one unexpected topping was tuna, and it's definitely something still worth trying.

In the 1970s, recipes for tuna baked potatoes could be found in several cookbooks. These weren't just tuna salad recipes either, as one from McCall's Great American Recipe Card Collection called for the tuna to be mixed with condensed cheddar soup. With the addition of some seasonings like paprika and hot sauce, the potatoes were topped with slices of American cheese, turning them into something closer to a tuna melt than a tuna salad potato. Another version of the recipe required you to scoop out the potato, making it more like a tuna-stuffed potato skin. The cooked potato was then whipped with cream cheese, milk, and seasonings before being spooned back into the potato skins, topped with more cheese, and baked again.

Back in the 1970s, a can of Chicken of the Sea tuna cost about 49 cents. Potatoes were 13.4 cents per pound in 1975, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A meal featuring tuna baked potatoes could have fed a family for just a few dollars.