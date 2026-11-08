Turkey Sandwiches Are Twice As Good With This Simple Creamy Spread

Hummus is undoubtedly one of the most unexpected spreads to try on your turkey sandwich. Different hummus flavors offer a variety of ways to subtly elevate the sandwich further. Avocado hummus, for example, is excellent for when you want a lighter nutty tone to balance out any meaty heaviness — and it invites you to add avocado slices to the filling. Earthy sweetness and a delicate spice, however, arrive in a spread of red pepper hummus. If you're making your own, use roasted red peppers for an extra smoky undertone.

Hummus also invites more experimentation. Feel free to include other ingredients from Middle Eastern cuisine and further encapsulate its rustic comfort. It can be as simple as swapping out regular white bread for different types of flatbread, such as pita or lavash, and crafting up a delicious turkey wrap. Alternatively, a grilled or panini-pressed sandwich works just as well should you want something sturdier. As for the veggies, roasted red peppers, roasted eggplants, or small cauliflower florets are all excellent pairings for the hummus.

With the turkey, consider sprinkling a bit of za'atar onto the frying pan as you're cooking it for a herby complexity that plays into the earthiness of the hummus. And if you're looking for a way to bulk up the dish, Middle Eastern cuisine offers options in spades. Add bulgur to a pita wrap or load the sandwich up with canned chickpeas; either way, you're bound to have a filling meal that fits right in the palm of your hand.