Add A British-Style Twist To Roast Beef Sandwiches With A Few Drops Of This Condiment
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A well-executed roast beef sandwich should live up to its name, meaning the meat should be the star. Any added condiments should be flavorful enough to register on your taste buds, yet they must complement the beef with overwhelming it. There's a famous product that serves this role while adding some British-style flair to your sandwich: HP Sauce, a sweet, salty, slightly sour condiment that perfectly enhances roast beef.
Also known simply as "brown sauce" among Brits, HP Sauce is similar to American steak sauces like A1 in terms of its flavor and uses. The beloved British condiment is often compared to ketchup, but with a bolder, tangier, more savory twist that's reminiscent of Worcestershire, with additional sweet and fruity notes. These nuances come from the sauce's signature ingredients, including malt vinegar, tomatoes, molasses, dates, and tamarind extract.
In the U.K., HP Sauce is popularly used on meat dishes, which is why fans have recommended it as one of the best ingredients to upgrade your roast beef sandwich. When we tasted HP as part of our ranking of popular steak sauces, we loved how its velvety texture and sweet notes complemented the flavor of beef, and those qualities could work even better in a sandwich. The sauce's punchiness will cut through the rich meat and its thick consistency won't drip off, instead coating every bite with extra moisture and tongue-tingling flavor. If you like A1, Worcestershire, or even a nice chutney on your beef sandwiches, you'll love brown sauce as a change of pace.
How does HP Sauce differ from A1, and which is better for your roast beef sandwich?
Not only does HP Sauce resemble A1 steak sauce in appearances and applications, but both products are produced by the same company, Kraft Heinz. However, the condiments will bring different flavors and textures to your roast beef sandwich. Looking at ingredients, both A1 and HP contain tomato, vinegar, spices, and aromatics like garlic and onion, but A1 gets its complex, fruity notes from raisin paste and orange puree, while HP Sauce uses dates and tamarind.
While some people say that these sauces don't taste much different, others find them to be completely distinct thanks to their unique ingredients. Taste tests find that A1 is more sour and vinegar-forward, while HP has a more prominent sweetness while still packing a tart kick. An even bigger difference lies in the texture: Foodies agree that HP Sauce is thicker than A1 sauce, so HP is less likely to run off your sandwich or soak the bread.
Ultimately, some people prefer HP because of its lower acidity, which is less likely to overwhelm beef dishes; but if you don't like sweet-leaning condiments on savory foods, A1 might be your pick for a roast beef sandwich. If neither sauce sounds all that good to you, take inspiration from New England instead of across-the-pond England. James River Barbecue is the sauce that makes New England's roast beef sandwich a must-try, and it's definitely different from your average, thick and punchy steak sauce.