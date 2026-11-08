Forget Hazelnut Spread: Stuff French Toast With This Savory Side For A 100% More Filling Breakfast

Hazelnut spread is one of the best ingredients to stuff French toast with, satisfying sweet tooths and chocolate lovers alike, but the popular brunch food isn't limited to sweet fillings. For a savory, luxurious twist, try stuffing your French toast with smoked salmon.

Like hazelnut spread, smoked salmon is a premade product ready to eat right out of the package, making it easy to add to French toast. Smoked salmon is already a breakfast and brunch favorite that we usually enjoy atop a bagel with cream cheese. You can also reimagine a savory French toast formula by swapping sweeteners, baking spices, and vanilla extracts for herbs, aromatic powders, and savory spice blends. In addition to a delicious, smoky, umami-rich flavor and silky, melt-in-your-mouth flaky texture, smoked salmon is a great source of protein.

A 100-gram serving of smoked salmon contains up to 23 grams of protein, so you're in for a much more filling French toast breakfast to fuel the rest of your day. You can enjoy smoked salmon as a French toast topping, or you can make it a stuffing by simply adding a second slice of bread on top.