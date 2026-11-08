The 11 Best Southern Small Towns For Foodies
If you love good food, you'll typically feel right at home in large, multicultural cities like New York or Chicago. However, there's also a lot to be said for the food scenes in small towns, especially in the American South. So while Atlanta is among the top places in the country for soul food, you don't have to venture into a major city to find excellent Southern cooking — some of the region's best cornbread and barbecue can be found in Georgia's small towns.
We're not saying that you can't find authenticity and charm in metropolitan restaurants, but the "everyone knows everyone" culture in small towns sometimes offers a stronger sense of community. Local agriculture might play a significant role in shaping restaurant menus, while family recipes and regional specialties can give the food scene a more distinct identity. You're more likely to be recognized by the waitstaff if you're a repeat customer at a local eatery. And asking a resident where to find the best version of a local dish can reveal just how much pride people take in their town's food.
Below is a roundup of some of the best small Southern towns for foodies, curated based on personal experience, online discussion, and industry awards. And while it was tempting to focus solely on Southern specialties in this review, we gave extra points to towns that offered a wide range of well-executed cuisines.
Lafayette, Louisiana
New Orleans may get the most hype from out-of-state visitors, but those from Louisiana know that Lafayette is the place to be for Creole and Cajun food. Whether you plan your own itinerary or take a guided food tour, make sure that you sample a bit of everything the city has to offer, which includes boudin, fried chicken, gumbo, shrimp, catfish, crawfish, and po'boys. You'll find European, African, and Indigenous influences in these dishes, and each one comes in endless variations.
Vermilionville Historic Village is one of the best places to sample these specialties, especially during Sunday lunchtime when a buffet is available. Before or after you dine, you'll have the chance to learn about the historic confluence of cultures that has shaped the land, people, and traditions we see in the region today.
And while Lafayette is deservedly celebrated for its Creole and Cajun cuisines, you'll also find excellent dishes from other parts of the world, including Venezuela and Southeast Asia. Don't just take our word for it, either; Lafayette's food and drink scene has earned recognition from the James Beard Foundation. For example, Wild Child Wines was a 2026 semifinalist in the Outstanding Bar category, and Yelpers confirm that it's a casual, relaxing spot to enjoy a meal with a glass of wine.
Durham, North Carolina
Durham has long been recognized as one of the best food destinations in the South. For decades, it's been an excellent place to indulge in Southern specialties like fried chicken and sweet tea, but it's also a known hotspot for Korean, Chinese, and Japanese food. And that's before we even get started on all the Latin American offerings. Nevertheless, the wider Raleigh-Durham area remains somewhat under the radar, and is arguably one of the most underrated food hubs on the East Coast.
As part of the Research Triangle and home to Duke University, Durham's culinary scene is constantly evolving to meet the tastes of the younger, trendier generations. Craft breweries and wine bars have become all the rage in recent years, while vegetarian and vegan options are also abundant. The latter can be found at dedicated plant-based restaurants, as well as longtime favorites like Elmo's Diner and Pie Pushers. When it comes to dessert, a stop at The Parlour for ice cream is a must.
Durham's community does an excellent job of supporting its local businesses, too. If you are a local or plan to visit often, it can be worth investing in a Bull City Coffee Passport as an extra incentive to try out the dozens of shops that dot the city. And if you're visiting on a Saturday, set aside an hour or two to browse the year-round Durham Farmers Market.
Oxford, Mississippi
Oxford, Mississippi, is one of the most foodie-friendly small towns in America, not just the South. It's not much of a surprise, given the lively college-town atmosphere created by thousands of Ole Miss students. Oxford has also been lauded as the "Cultural Mecca of the South," thanks to its world-class music, art, literature, and culinary scenes.
So what might writers like John Grisham and William Faulkner have eaten during their time in Oxford? Perhaps shrimp and grits, along with other classic Southern comfort foods like fried catfish and pork chops. Taylor Grocery just outside the city has been a favorite among locals for fried catfish since 1977, and there's also City Grocery, another beloved Oxford institution where you can sip on a cocktail while savoring dishes like fried green tomatoes and pecan-crusted scallops. Both eateries are recommended by the Michelin Guide.
Beyond these local staples, Oxford offers a wide range of cuisines, and visitors are frequently delighted by the Italian food at Saint Leo and the sushi at Jinsei. For an after-dinner treat, head to The Oxford Creamery for small-batch ice cream that comes in mouthwatering flavors like banana pudding, butter pecan, and cinnamon toast.
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Harpers Ferry is a river town brimming with rustic charm and history. It's a superb home base for hiking the Appalachian Trail, and a great spot for learning more about the Civil War at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. During a weekend of exploring, you'll work up quite an appetite, so we're pleased to report that there are several exceptional restaurants where you can refuel. Some of them are even housed in historic buildings.
The Rabbit Hole comes highly recommended for its bar food, including Bavarian pretzel rods, pierogi, and burgers that you can enjoy alongside a wide selection of beers from local breweries. In this case, "local" covers three states, as Harpers Ferry lies at the intersection of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Almost Heaven Pub and Grill is another locally celebrated tavern known for its hot dogs.
Head to Battle Grounds Bakery & Coffee for coffee, pastries, and sandwiches, or check out the seasonal Harpers Ferry Ice Cream Shoppe for a refreshing sweet treat after a long day of hiking. And if it's country-style food you're in the mood for, head to the aptly named Country Café for the likes of omelets, pancakes, and hush puppies.
Thomasville, Georgia
Thomasville, Georgia, is an energetic and charming place to spend the weekend. The downtown area is replete with boutiques, barbershops, ice cream shops, bars, and restaurants, the latter of which have helped earn the town multiple culinary awards.
When you're not shopping for clothes, enjoying concerts, or attending events like the Thomasville Rose Show and Festival, you'll surely be eating and drinking your way through town. Craft beer and charcuterie boards are up for grabs at Sweet Grass Dairy, which also offers classic Georgia dishes like pimento cheese. Shrimp and grits are the highlight of Jonah's, while a local food tour will take you by beloved institutions like Empire Bagel & Delicatessen, where Yelpers say you can find authentic New York-style bagels. There's also the eclectic Hubs & Hops, where you can listen to music, sip craft beer, and even get your bicycle tuned up. And because Thomasville is located in southern Georgia, far from Atlanta, it's not overrun with tourists. That doesn't mean this small town is in the middle of nowhere — it's less than an hour's drive from Tallahassee, Florida.
Berea, Kentucky
Kentucky is more than horse racing, bourbon, and bluegrass. While each of these factors certainly contributes to the state's culture, Kentucky's agricultural heritage also plays an important role in its culinary identity. Berea is a particularly good place to experience this connection between local farming and food, and it's home to some of the best farm-to-table dining in the region.
First up, check out The Berea College Farm Store, where profits support both local farmers and students who are championing sustainable agricultural practices. Another great lunch option is Bert's SpeakCheezy, where you'll have trouble choosing between the spectacular gourmet sandwiches. Meanwhile, Honeysuckle Dining and Bourbon House offers more elegant meals that remain rooted in Kentuckian culture. For instance, the restaurant's pan-seared tomatillos are beautifully plated alongside pimento cheese and charred tomato jam.
You also won't have to go far to find sweet Kentucky bourbon balls, a famous dessert that contains the state's signature liquor. Visit Berea Fudge Shoppe to sample this delicacy, along with other chocolate treats. And yes, if you're a bourbon lover, you can visit various distilleries around Kentucky using Berea as your home base.
Brevard, North Carolina
Not far from the bustling city of Asheville, North Carolina, is the slightly quieter town of Brevard. If you're touring the Blue Ridge Mountains, a stop in Brevard is well worth your time. The town is surrounded by hiking trails and waterfalls, and it's a top destination for kayaking and rock climbing. And for the culinarily inclined, it's also one of the best small Appalachian towns for foodies.
You can join the locals for a coffee or wine tasting, or simply visit one of Brevard's highly acclaimed restaurants, where local favorites like mountain trout and fried chicken are available alongside international dishes like schnitzel and cannoli. Make sure to stop by Wine Down for groovy tunes and exquisite vintages.
A handful of craft breweries and taprooms can also be found in Brevard, and folks often stop by for refreshments after exploring the great outdoors. Ecusta Brewing is home to a highly rated Latin American restaurant called Gordingo's, while Oskar Blues is known for serving tasty burgers and fries from its CHUBwagon food truck.
Franklin, Tennessee
Tennessee is home to many top foodie destinations, but Franklin made our list due to its blend of traditional dishes, artisanal delights, and local spirits. The city's Main Street is incredibly pedestrian-friendly and filled with art galleries, shops, cocktail bars, and restaurants. It's one of those places where you could easily walk around and find a fantastic dinner spot without a specific recommendation — but we're going to give you some anyway.
First up is 55 South, renowned for Delta-influenced dishes like jambalaya and fried green tomatoes. If you're not in the mood for Southern food, you can always savor a taste of Italy at Culaccino, where pasta, bruschetta, salad, and tiramisu are on the menu.
Tennessee is also known for its whiskey, and there are several spots in Franklin that fans of the spirit should seek out. We particularly recommend making the 15-minute drive out of town to visit Leiper's Fork Distillery, which offers small-batch whiskey made with local grains. Alternatively, Leiper's Fork House of Spirits is conveniently located in the heart of downtown.
Mount Dora, Florida
When we think of the food scene in Florida, Miami is usually the first place that comes to mind. But Mount Dora is a small-town alternative that's less than a 45-minute drive from Orlando, making it easy to incorporate into a weeklong vacation. Mount Dora can still get crowded at times, but it has plenty of charm.
Mount Dora is easily walkable, with shopping, swimming, and dining opportunities readily accessible. And speaking of dining, there are plenty of standout options. Foodies online recommended hitting up The Deli Llama for a Cuban sandwich, or Wave Asian Bistro if sushi is more your speed.
At the same time, if you're looking for a romantic date spot that's a little less casual and a bit more upmarket, there's no shortage of fine dining options. For example, 1921 Mount Dora, is recommended by the Michelin Guide, in part thanks to a farm-to-table menu that sources ingredients from dozens of local and regional suppliers. Ultimately, the proliferation of locally owned restaurants is largely why the town is recognized as having one of the best small-town food scenes in the country.
Abingdon, Virginia
Abingdon, Virginia, is widely recognized as a place where cultural and culinary delights are around every corner. The Blue Ridge Mountains will astound you with their beauty, yes, but so will the art galleries and delicious farm-to-table restaurant menus. When you're done cycling on the Virginia Creeper Trail and need to refuel before catching a show at the Barter Theatre, you'll have plenty of options to choose from downtown.
The Tavern lives in a building that dates back to 1779 and serves up German dishes like wienerschnitzel, as well as Southern staples like shrimp and grits. It's praised for its elegantly plated dishes, but also offers outdoor dining with a more casual ambiance. A few blocks over is another community favorite, 128 Pecan, whose menu includes the likes of hush puppies and tacos. Several vegetarian options are on the menu here, too.
If you plan on visiting Abingdon in the summer, consider timing your vacation with the Virginia Highlands Festival. Live concerts, craft sales, dance performances, youth activities, and plenty of Appalachian food are available during this annual celebration. The typical lineup includes coffee, cider, and wine tastings, plus several farm tours in the surrounding area.
Thibodaux, Louisiana
Between New Orleans and Lafayette lies the small town of Thibodaux. It's somewhat off the beaten path, but as part of the Cajun Bayou Food Trail, it's well worth a visit if you love Cajun food.
Politz's Restaurant comes highly recommended by locals, offering dishes like crab cakes, lobster mac and cheese, and shrimp bisque. Spahr's Downtown is also a favorite, serving excellent catfish chips, gumbo, and bloody marys from early morning until late in the evening. For lighter fare or a caffeinated pick-me-up, head to The Willow Coffeehouse. Meanwhile, Cinclare is recommended for its fine dining atmosphere and cocktail menu.
If you'd like to delve further into Thibodaux's farm-to-table scene, check out the Laurel Valley Farmers Market for an opportunity to engage with local producers. You could also consider booking a trip with a charter fishing captain. Thibodaux isn't exactly known for its vegetarian scene, but if you eat seafood, heading out into the marshes or Gulf to catch your own speckled trout or grouper for dinner can be a fun and rewarding experience.
Methodology
This list was curated based on personal experience, online discussion, and culinary awards. All towns listed are widely considered part of the American South. Naturally, classic Southern food is ubiquitous in each location, but we gave greater priority to towns offering a diversity of cuisines and both casual and fine dining options. We looked for towns with a strong selection of unique, locally owned restaurants rather than chain restaurants, and ensured that each had plenty of highly rated dining establishments. We especially favored destinations with walkable downtowns and annual festivals known for their food offerings.