The 11 Best Southern Small Towns For Foodies

If you love good food, you'll typically feel right at home in large, multicultural cities like New York or Chicago. However, there's also a lot to be said for the food scenes in small towns, especially in the American South. So while Atlanta is among the top places in the country for soul food, you don't have to venture into a major city to find excellent Southern cooking — some of the region's best cornbread and barbecue can be found in Georgia's small towns.

We're not saying that you can't find authenticity and charm in metropolitan restaurants, but the "everyone knows everyone" culture in small towns sometimes offers a stronger sense of community. Local agriculture might play a significant role in shaping restaurant menus, while family recipes and regional specialties can give the food scene a more distinct identity. You're more likely to be recognized by the waitstaff if you're a repeat customer at a local eatery. And asking a resident where to find the best version of a local dish can reveal just how much pride people take in their town's food.

Below is a roundup of some of the best small Southern towns for foodies, curated based on personal experience, online discussion, and industry awards. And while it was tempting to focus solely on Southern specialties in this review, we gave extra points to towns that offered a wide range of well-executed cuisines.