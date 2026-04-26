This Community May Be The Most Underrated East Coast Food Hub, If You Ask Andrew Zimmern
Chef and food writer Andrew Zimmern has been vocal about naming his favorite American food cities, so when he took to social media to talk about underrated locations on the East Coast, fans took notice. On his Instagram, Zimmern states that Portland, Maine; Nashville, and Charleston all used to be underrated foodie hotspots, but publicity has helped spread the word about these now well-known food destinations. As an alternative, Zimmern says that the Raleigh-Durham community of North Carolina might offer the most underrated food region right now. He says the area encompassing those two cities is packed with great food that "punches well above its weight".
"Couldn't agree more, both Raleigh AND Durham are great food cities! Next time you're in town would love to take you to my favorite spots," wrote North Carolina's governor Josh Stein on the post. "Raleigh and Durham are two separate cities so technically, a two-for-one special," quipped another commenter. What is known as the triangle region, an area including Raleigh, Durham, and Cary has a host of restaurants that have been recognized by the Michelin Guide, with several Bib Gourmand awards in the area.
The Raleigh-Durham area is a blooming base for traveling gourmands
Online debates can become heated when it comes to naming top restaurants in the area. "I find that people that say this area has bad food don't leave the house often, and when they do they won't leave their comfort zone," wrote one Redditor. "Raleigh's food scene has been underrated for decades, especially by our friends from the western side of the Triangle," added a viewer on YouTube under a video about the Michelin guide of the region. Zimmern's fans have noted that the community is culturally diverse and offers cuisine not commonly found in other parts of North Carolina.
Zimmern specifically praised chef Ashley Christensen in his recommendation of the area. Christensen commands several restaurants and has been recognized by the James Beard Foundation. Poole's Diner (pictured) was her first venture and is still going strong as a restaurant serving upscale comfort food, such as a Wagyu Royale with Cheese or Maine lobster doughnuts. In addition to her wood-fired restaurant concepts and chicken and waffle dishes, foodies have Raleigh's outdoor food truck rodeos to explore. If Zimmern's record of spotting food cities is any indication, the window to visit the region while it remains relatively under the radar may be closing soon.