This Community May Be The Most Underrated East Coast Food Hub, If You Ask Andrew Zimmern

Chef and food writer Andrew Zimmern has been vocal about naming his favorite American food cities, so when he took to social media to talk about underrated locations on the East Coast, fans took notice. On his Instagram, Zimmern states that Portland, Maine; Nashville, and Charleston all used to be underrated foodie hotspots, but publicity has helped spread the word about these now well-known food destinations. As an alternative, Zimmern says that the Raleigh-Durham community of North Carolina might offer the most underrated food region right now. He says the area encompassing those two cities is packed with great food that "punches well above its weight".

"Couldn't agree more, both Raleigh AND Durham are great food cities! Next time you're in town would love to take you to my favorite spots," wrote North Carolina's governor Josh Stein on the post. "Raleigh and Durham are two separate cities so technically, a two-for-one special," quipped another commenter. What is known as the triangle region, an area including Raleigh, Durham, and Cary has a host of restaurants that have been recognized by the Michelin Guide, with several Bib Gourmand awards in the area.