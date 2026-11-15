Hardee's Breakfast Sandwiches Are 10X More Flavorful When You Request This Topping

When you think of Hardee's, you think of made-from-scratch biscuits, hand-breaded chicken tenders, and a long list of breakfast sandwiches. In fact, one of the pitfalls of having a list of breakfast sandwiches as long as Hardee's is that there are going to be some hits and misses, as we found out when we tasted and ranked 15 of them. The good news is that you can take any Hardee's breakfast sandwich and make it 10X more flavorful by asking for one topping: sausage gravy.

Sausage gravy is a warm, comforting side with a working-class history, made using generous amounts of flour, crumbed sausage, and milk. The sausage gravy at Hardee's is thick, creamy, and has a savory, peppery flavor, and adds richness and moisture to any sandwich (gravy and biscuits are a true made-in-heaven match). Whether you want to pour it onto your sandwich or use it as a dip, getting sausage gravy is one of the easiest ways to upgrade a Hardee's breakfast sandwich.

While you really can't go wrong by adding sausage gravy to any of the sandwiches, this is a tip that works particularly well with the plain sausage biscuit, the Country Fried Steak Biscuit, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit — three Hardee's dishes that can feel dry and benefit immensely from the luxuriant gravy. If you're particularly hungry, order the Monster Biscuit, the 820-calorie breakfast sandwich that is loaded with bacon, sausage patty, ham, egg, and two slices of American Cheese. Top it with the sausage gravy, and you have a delicious, decadent breakfast sandwich.