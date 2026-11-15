Hardee's Breakfast Sandwiches Are 10X More Flavorful When You Request This Topping
When you think of Hardee's, you think of made-from-scratch biscuits, hand-breaded chicken tenders, and a long list of breakfast sandwiches. In fact, one of the pitfalls of having a list of breakfast sandwiches as long as Hardee's is that there are going to be some hits and misses, as we found out when we tasted and ranked 15 of them. The good news is that you can take any Hardee's breakfast sandwich and make it 10X more flavorful by asking for one topping: sausage gravy.
Sausage gravy is a warm, comforting side with a working-class history, made using generous amounts of flour, crumbed sausage, and milk. The sausage gravy at Hardee's is thick, creamy, and has a savory, peppery flavor, and adds richness and moisture to any sandwich (gravy and biscuits are a true made-in-heaven match). Whether you want to pour it onto your sandwich or use it as a dip, getting sausage gravy is one of the easiest ways to upgrade a Hardee's breakfast sandwich.
While you really can't go wrong by adding sausage gravy to any of the sandwiches, this is a tip that works particularly well with the plain sausage biscuit, the Country Fried Steak Biscuit, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit — three Hardee's dishes that can feel dry and benefit immensely from the luxuriant gravy. If you're particularly hungry, order the Monster Biscuit, the 820-calorie breakfast sandwich that is loaded with bacon, sausage patty, ham, egg, and two slices of American Cheese. Top it with the sausage gravy, and you have a delicious, decadent breakfast sandwich.
Customers largely love the gravy
The Hardee's gravy has made an impression on customers too. "I tried their country fried steak biscuit and got a side cup of sausage gravy to pour on top and it was amazing [...] definitely will get again," one happy customer wrote on Facebook. A first-time customer said they loved the gravy so much they dipped everything in it, from their scrambled eggs and sausage to the biscuit and hash brown.
On a Reddit thread, the reaction to the gravy is mixed. One fan called the 2 for $5 gravy biscuit the best option for a cheap breakfast, and another termed it delightful. "I've been eating them [for] almost 40 years. Honestly still my favorite place to get them and I've lived all over the US," they wrote. However, there were a few comments on the thread expressing that the dish was too heavy.
Meanwhile, one YouTube reviewer felt the gravy could pack a bit more of a punch. "It's got a nice thickness to it, but it's just not as flavorful as I would have liked it to be," they said. If you belong in this camp, the good news is there are many ingredients that can seriously upgrade your sausage gravy. So take that Hardee's sandwich home, open it up, and sprinkle some ground sage or garlic powder on top.