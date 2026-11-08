The Hands-Down Best Dairy-Free Pizza On The Market Ditches Cheese (And Meat) Entirely

Vegan pizza can be just as satisfying and delicious as its dairy counterpart, but not all frozen vegan options are created equal. In a review of popular frozen vegan pizzas, one choice stood above the rest: Amy's Roasted Vegetable No Cheese Pizza.

Our taste-tester prepared nine different dairy-free pizzas from brands like Banza, Daiya, and 365 by Whole Foods Market. The top choice wasn't a brand with vegan "cheese," but Amy's Roasted Vegetable Pizza, a flavorful plant-based version that is built around roasted veggies like artichokes and mushrooms. Our taste-tester loved the caramelized onion and the balsamic vinegar glaze, and she praised the crispy crust and hearty shiitake mushrooms.

Tasting Table is not the only one to give glowing reviews to Amy's Roasted Vegetable No Cheese Pizza. On Reddit, one reviewer says it's the "best vegan pizza out there, hands down," and another says, "This is my favorite vegan pizza by far. I will go out of my way to have it for special occasions." However, some people note that it's a bit too sweet for them, while others say it's better if you customize it by putting cheese alternatives like Daiya or Miyoko's on top.