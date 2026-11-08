The Hands-Down Best Dairy-Free Pizza On The Market Ditches Cheese (And Meat) Entirely
Vegan pizza can be just as satisfying and delicious as its dairy counterpart, but not all frozen vegan options are created equal. In a review of popular frozen vegan pizzas, one choice stood above the rest: Amy's Roasted Vegetable No Cheese Pizza.
Our taste-tester prepared nine different dairy-free pizzas from brands like Banza, Daiya, and 365 by Whole Foods Market. The top choice wasn't a brand with vegan "cheese," but Amy's Roasted Vegetable Pizza, a flavorful plant-based version that is built around roasted veggies like artichokes and mushrooms. Our taste-tester loved the caramelized onion and the balsamic vinegar glaze, and she praised the crispy crust and hearty shiitake mushrooms.
Tasting Table is not the only one to give glowing reviews to Amy's Roasted Vegetable No Cheese Pizza. On Reddit, one reviewer says it's the "best vegan pizza out there, hands down," and another says, "This is my favorite vegan pizza by far. I will go out of my way to have it for special occasions." However, some people note that it's a bit too sweet for them, while others say it's better if you customize it by putting cheese alternatives like Daiya or Miyoko's on top.
Picking the right no-cheese pizza from the frozen aisle
While Amy's Roasted Vegetable Pizza has serious street cred among dairy-free fans, it's not always a top favorite when compared to other options from the brand's frozen pizza line. In an earlier taste test, our reviewer tried eight Amy's frozen pizzas, and the Margherita Pizza won. She raved about its crust and cubes of fresh mozzarella and basil.
Amy's Veggie Crust Cheese Pizza and Amy's Spinach and Tomatoes Pizza earned silver and bronze, respectively, leaving the Roasted Vegetable Pizza in fourth place. However, it did beat out every other no-dairy option from the frozen pizza line, including the Dairy-Free Vegan Supreme and Vegan Margherita. Our reviewer also said that Amy's Roasted Vegetable Pizza was even better than some of the brand's dairy pizzas, including the Veggie Combo and Cheese Pizza.
People love Amy's Roasted Vegetable Pizza so much that they even make copycat recipes of it at home. Fans note that finding this beloved pizza can sometimes be difficult, as stores like Walmart and Target don't carry it. If you're itching to try it, you can find out which retailers near you carry it by checking the store locator online.