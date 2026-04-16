The Hands-Down Best Amy's Pizza Is As Classic As An Italian 'Za Can Get
Frozen pizza is ideal for those times when you want the feeling of going out to grab a slice, whilst remaining in the comfort of your own home. Amy's Kitchen is a brand known for a variety of ready-made organic and vegetarian foods, including frozen entrees, canned soups, and popular pizzas. In Tasting Table's ranking of Amy's frozen pizzas, the top spot went to its margherita flavor.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, Amy's frozen margherita pizza embodies all the delights of a classic Italian pie. With a blend of organic tomatoes and basil topped with rich cheeses, including mozzarella and Parmesan, this offering keeps it simple, letting all the natural flavors shine through. The crust strikes a balance between firm and fluffy, holding all of the toppings without falling apart.
Though a frozen food, Amy's Margherita pizza exemplifies the pie's royal Italian origins in each bite. Beyond Tasting Table's taste tester, fans echo praise for this delicious and convenient meal. Some have even taken to accenting the prepared pizzas with even more complementary toppings.
Why fans love Amy's frozen Margherita pizza
If you're pressed for time to make a homemade margherita pizza recipe, this frozen version from Amy's is a great shortcut. Customers across the internet tout the virtues of this easy and pleasing pizza. In one Reddit thread, a user shared pictures of their freshly prepared pizza, calling it, "Delicious, imo similar to a wood fired thin crust pizza you would find at a restaurant, it's their crust that makes all the difference." Another reply mentioned, "this is my favorite frozen pizza ever, honestly i prefer it over non-frozen."
Of course, not everyone is as impressed with Amy's frozen margherita pizza. One user stated, "These are $$$$ lately." Further down the thread, another user opined, "$9 for a frozen pizza...no thanks" though another countered, "They are SO good for frozen za though." Finding a frozen pizza that uses high-quality and organic ingredients will often come with a higher price tag, but keeping an eye out for sales at your local grocery store is a great way to save on these sought-after pies.
As Amy's frozen pizzas last for around two years when properly stored in a freezer, you can stock up on your favorite flavors for later. Whether you enjoy your pizza as-is or add other toppings inspired by classic Italian cuisine, such as sausage or pepperoni, it's sure to be the star of your dinner table. Try plant-based pepperoni or sausage for a fully vegetarian-friendly pizza.