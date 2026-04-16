The Hands-Down Best Amy's Pizza Is As Classic As An Italian 'Za Can Get

Frozen pizza is ideal for those times when you want the feeling of going out to grab a slice, whilst remaining in the comfort of your own home. Amy's Kitchen is a brand known for a variety of ready-made organic and vegetarian foods, including frozen entrees, canned soups, and popular pizzas. In Tasting Table's ranking of Amy's frozen pizzas, the top spot went to its margherita flavor.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, Amy's frozen margherita pizza embodies all the delights of a classic Italian pie. With a blend of organic tomatoes and basil topped with rich cheeses, including mozzarella and Parmesan, this offering keeps it simple, letting all the natural flavors shine through. The crust strikes a balance between firm and fluffy, holding all of the toppings without falling apart.

Though a frozen food, Amy's Margherita pizza exemplifies the pie's royal Italian origins in each bite. Beyond Tasting Table's taste tester, fans echo praise for this delicious and convenient meal. Some have even taken to accenting the prepared pizzas with even more complementary toppings.