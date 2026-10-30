8 Dairy-Free Frozen Pizzas, Ranked

If you can't eat dairy for dietary reasons, then there may be some foods you love, like pizza, that just seem totally out of the question. Sure, that pizza may taste good going down, but within a short timeframe, you may come to regret those cheesy decisions. Luckily, these days, there are more than a few dairy-free pizzas on the market, so the lactose-intolerant and otherwise dairy-free among us can enjoy a pie in digestive peace. I've decided to taste-test several dairy-free pizzas on the market, according to availability at supermarkets in my area. In addition to being dairy-free, all of these pizzas are fully vegan, making them appropriate for people who also follow meat-free and plant-based diets.

I ranked these pizzas according to flavor combo, while also taking texture into account, especially the crust. The best-ranked pizzas in this lineup are flavorful and have at least a decent crisp to the crust, while the worst-ranked varieties are bland and may have a less-than-pleasant texture. Overall, though, I found almost all of these pizzas to be pretty solid considering that they're frozen and lack dairy.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.