8 Dairy-Free Frozen Pizzas, Ranked
If you can't eat dairy for dietary reasons, then there may be some foods you love, like pizza, that just seem totally out of the question. Sure, that pizza may taste good going down, but within a short timeframe, you may come to regret those cheesy decisions. Luckily, these days, there are more than a few dairy-free pizzas on the market, so the lactose-intolerant and otherwise dairy-free among us can enjoy a pie in digestive peace. I've decided to taste-test several dairy-free pizzas on the market, according to availability at supermarkets in my area. In addition to being dairy-free, all of these pizzas are fully vegan, making them appropriate for people who also follow meat-free and plant-based diets.
I ranked these pizzas according to flavor combo, while also taking texture into account, especially the crust. The best-ranked pizzas in this lineup are flavorful and have at least a decent crisp to the crust, while the worst-ranked varieties are bland and may have a less-than-pleasant texture. Overall, though, I found almost all of these pizzas to be pretty solid considering that they're frozen and lack dairy.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
8. Banza Vegan Margherita Pizza
It's easy to find more basic takes on dairy-free pizza, but in most cases, if you want a flavor combo that's a little less common, it will be hard to find sans dairy. That's why I was so intrigued to discover Banza's Vegan Margherita Pizza at Whole Foods. The pizza sells for $8.69, and I'll be honest ... I think the price is way too high for what you're getting, even if I do appreciate that there's a dairy-free version of Margherita pizza out there. The crust is made with chickpeas (that's sort of Banza's thing), which gives it a strange texture that I normally wouldn't associate with pizza crust. It's also quite thin, which makes me feel like I'm not exactly getting a good deal. I'm barely getting any food for how much I'm paying.
The flavor of this pizza is just okay. Admittedly, the tomato sauce is delicious, with a combo of sweet and tangy flavors that play exceptionally well together. Other than that, though, the pie is ultimately pretty bland. I don't get those slices of tomato or whole basil leaves I might expect from a more classic take on a Margherita — that's for sure. I definitely think there are better dairy-free pizzas out there to check out.
7. Amy's Vegan Supreme Pizza
If you're vegetarian or vegan, chances are that you've had plenty of experiences with Amy's products before. The brand is known for its wide array of vegetarian frozen meals, and it also carries a line of pizzas. Some of these pizzas are really quite delicious, but I just can't get super excited about Amy's Vegan Supreme Pizza, which I purchased at my local Star Market for $11.99. Again, I feel like I paid too much for such a small pizza. If it actually tasted as good as it looks, I might not mind too much, but this pizza is bland.
The pie comes adorned with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and garlic, along with meatless veggie sausage and pepperoni to give it that classic supreme pizza flavor. Although I think this is one of the best-looking pizzas of the bunch, neither the dairy-free mozzarella nor the vegan meats provide the dish much flavor. I got a nice texture from these additions, but after a few bites, I felt like I was eating vaguely savory mush. Don't worry, though — there's a better example of a supreme pizza coming up.
6. Daiya Dairy Free Cheese Pizza
Once upon a time, I followed a vegan diet for some time when I was in college, and Daiya cheese became an absolute staple for me. Compared to other vegan cheese brands on the market, I felt like it had the flavor and creaminess that was closest to the real thing. Therefore, I was pretty excited to try Daiya's line of dairy-free pizzas. Although I think all of them are pretty solid, the Cheese Pizza was my least favorite from the brand. This mostly just comes down to the fact that it's a little boring. Although Daiya cheese is good for vegan cheese, it's not as flavorful as real mozzarella cheese. Since it's the star of the show here, it mostly functions as a salty topping that adds a creamy texture to the dish.
That being said, the sauce is quite tasty, and even the crust is substantial, which isn't always the case in frozen pizza. Like with all of Daiya's pizzas I tried for this ranking, I found the crust soggier than I would prefer, but that softness isn't unpleasant. I'd recommend a different dairy-free pizza option if you have access to one, unless you specifically want something plain and approachable. This pizza was available at my local Whole Foods for $10.29.
5. Daiya Fire-Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Since several of the pizzas on this list are marketed as vegan, they include some kind of vegan meat on top. But if you're not into the whole fake meat thing and just want to lean into the lighter veggie flavors, then Daiya's Fire-Roasted Vegetable Pizza, which I found at Whole Foods for $10.29, is probably more up your alley. Onions, garlic, and bell pepper make for that vegetable-forward topping, all on top of a layer of Daiya dairy-free mozzarella.
Honestly, the picture on the front of the box made me feel like this was going to be one of the best pizzas I tried for this ranking, but it was far from my favorite. The vegetables don't taste particularly fresh, and I think they add more moisture to the pizza than it really needs. Other than that added veg, this pizza is basically just the same thing as Daiya's take on a cheese pizza. So, yes, you're getting a bit more interest here, but it's not that drastic of a change. If you do want to give this pizza a try for yourself, I think it could be improved by adding even more roasted vegetables on top for a more varied texture and flavor.
4. Daiya Meatless Supreme Pizza
There are some people out there who can't decide what they want for pizza toppings, so they decide to just go for everything. That's the appeal of a supreme pizza. And I'm happy to announce that Daiya's Meatless Supreme Pizza, available for $10.29 at my local Whole Foods, is way better than Amy's take on the dish. Mushrooms, peppers, and onions join forces to create that fresh, veggie flavor that supreme pizzas are known for, but things get even more decadent with the inclusion of Beyond Meat meatless sausage crumbles. I actually got a ton of toppings in every bite, which definitely makes this one of the more flavorful pizzas in the lineup.
When Beyond Meat is incorporated into a dish like this, I think it's hard to tell it apart from real meat, so I get a nice, umami flavor that makes the pizza feel more substantial. Sure, the veggies can be a bit too soggy — like they are in the fire-roasted vegetable pizza in Daiya's line — but at least they add more flavor. I also appreciate that the brand used mushrooms here, which only adds to that meaty quality. Although there are dairy-free pizzas I enjoy more than Daiya's, this is the best supreme I tried.
3. Whole Foods 365 Vegan Ultimate Veggie Pizza
Not only is Whole Foods' 365 Vegan Ultimate Veggie Pizza one of the cheapest pizzas on this list, available for only $5.49, but it's also one of the best. I like that this pizza feels sort of no-nonsense. There are no added vegan-friendly meats, and the vegetable toppings include those you'd see on a typical non-dairy-free pizza. On top of the mozzarella-style cheese, you'll find bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, red onions, and oregano. I think the black olives make this pie feel more like a classic pizza than one that's been made for those with limited diets.
This pizza also delivers texture-wise. Compared to most of the others on this list, it has a much thinner crust. That may not be ideal for everyone, but it makes for a pleasant crunch, and slices that don't sag and droop as soon as I pick them up. When you're looking for a veggie pizza that has "cheese" (but not actual cheese), this 365 option is where it's at. And although I didn't consider price or value when ranking these pizzas, I think it's the only one appropriately priced.
2. Daiya Meatless Pepperoni Pizza
I'm not going to lie, I love a basic pepperoni pizza. It's a classic for a reason, so it only makes sense that Daiya would try to recreate it for the vegans and dairy-free folk out there. The brand's Meatless Pepperoni Pizza costs $10.29 at Whole Foods, and was one of the very best — even though I thought it may fall flat. It's true that the pepperoni doesn't get as crispy as actual meat-based pepperoni, but they do have that same salty fattiness that makes them taste so delicious in the first place. Combined with the flavorful sauce and the layer of mozzarella-style Daiya cheese, the meatless pepperoni pie tastes almost as good as a more standard recipe for the dish.
I tried this pizza before any of the others, and until I tasted the top-ranked pizza on this list, I really thought this pepperoni number would come in the top spot. But considering the sort of soggy chewiness I got from the crust (and that lack of pepperoni crisp), it only takes the second-best spot. Still, though, I think this pie is a win for pepperoni pizza lovers who can't eat dairy.
1. Amy's Roasted Vegetable No Cheese Pizza
A pizza with no cheese ... at all? To some, it might sound sacrilegious, but for those in the know, it can be really amazing. That's because if you're dairy-free but still want some cheesiness in your life, you have to settle for cheese that just doesn't taste quite right. Vegan cheese can still taste good, of course, but it can't compare to the real thing. So why not just leave it off entirely? It seems like this is the thought process behind Amy's Roasted Vegetable No Cheese Pizza, which I found at Whole Foods for $11.49, and it works.
The real magic here is what replaces the standard sauce and cheese you'd find on typical pizza. There's a sort of spread made with caramelized onions, which gives the pie an incredible amount of flavor. (Basically, caramelized onions will make anything they touch taste amazing.) Then, the pizza is further adorned with roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, and shiitake mushrooms, along with a balsamic vinegar glaze. There's a ton of complexity here, along with a lovely freshness I can't get from a fake cheese-packed pizza. Plus, I get a really pleasant texture from the meaty mushrooms and perfectly firm artichokes, as well as a reasonably crisp crust. If you're brave enough to forgo the cheese completely, you'll be amazed at what's waiting out there for you on the frozen pizza landscape.
Methodology
For my taste test, I selected all of the available varieties at two grocery stores in my area. I cooked the pizzas in the oven according to the package instructions and took them out as soon as the cheese started to bubble and brown. I tasted them while they were still hot but had been cooling for a few minutes.
Flavor was my main criterion. I looked for boldness and complexity, and the highest-ranked pizzas offer just that. On the other hand, the lowest-ranked pizzas in the lineup were on the blander end of the spectrum. Secondarily, I also considered texture, preferring a well-formed crust and non-soggy toppings.