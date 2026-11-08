Portillo's Vs Steak 'N Shake: Which Serves The Healthier Classic Chili?

Chili isn't always the easiest thing to find when you're on the go, but both Portillo's and Steak 'n Shake are great options. Wendy's chili may be the most well-known, but as many customers know, Wendy's is struggling in 2026. Instead, chili lovers should be looking at Portillo's or Steak 'n Shake while they're on the road, and if they want the healthier option, Portillo's is probably the narrowly better, depending on what factors you prioritize.

Portillo's and Steak 'n Shake's chili both differ quite a bit in size, and Portillo's also adds cheese while Steak 'n Shake's doesn't, which makes a one-to-one comparison imperfect. So to use a baseline order to judge against, we chose the two options with the most similar protein levels. That is probably the thing people are looking for the most from chili, and where both chains have offerings that were very similar. A side of Portillo's chili has 22 grams of protein, while Steak 'n Shake's chili bowl has 20 grams, so those were the two we compared.

So Portillo's chili has a little bit more protein than the closest Steak 'n Shake size, but the latter has the advantage in fiber. One bowl of Steak 'n Shake chili has an impressive 10 grams of fiber, which is more than 30% of the recommended daily fiber for a 2,000-calorie diet. Portillo's chili also has a solid 7 grams, but Steak 'n Shake gets the nod here.