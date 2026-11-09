6 Store-Bought Pecan Pies, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you pronounce it pee-can pie or puh-kahn pie, it doesn't matter. We're all talking about the same thing here: that classic fall dessert that starts with a pastry crust, ends with a generous layer of real pecans, and stuffs what can only be described as a sugary goo in between.

It makes an appearance at least once a year, maybe even twice in my family, for Thanksgiving and then again just a few weeks later at Christmas. But every time I have it, I wonder why we don't bring it around more often. The answer is that in the off-season, these deliciously nutty pies get harder to find. But I happened to hit the grocery store bakeries at just the right time, in the middle of fall, to pick up a collection of them to try. What better excuse is there to indulge in an unreasonable amount of slices and to find out which store-bought options really do the Southern-inspired dessert justice?

I wrangled six pecan pies from grocery store bakeries and from the freezer aisle. All of them let you skip the hassle of baking from scratch, crossing one more thing off your holiday to-do list. But are they actually worth serving? I happily dug into each one to find out, ranking by the crusts, sweet fillings, and, of course, the all-important pecans. After all, it is called pecan pie for a reason (no matter how you pronounce it). So, without further ado, here's how each one stacked up.