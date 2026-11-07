Chili Can Taste Bland — Amplify Its Flavor With One Simple Step (No Extra Ingredients Required)
Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, it can feel impossible to make a dish stand out. This is an especially frustrating phenomenon when it comes to something that's packed with spices and layered ingredients, like chili. We've all been there — you simmer and salt to your heart's content, only to be left with a bland flavor after hours of hard work. But there is often a simple fix for this that doesn't require adding any extra ingredients or effort: Let the chili rest overnight.
Tasting Table spoke with Mark Sontag, director of food and beverage for Clancy's Hospitality in Noblesville, Indiana, to narrow down the top 10 mistakes everyone makes when cooking chili at home. Seasonings and beans were hot topics, of course, but one of the most interesting pieces of advice Sontag shared was to try to wait before digging in. "Chili tastes better the next day," he said. "Let it refrigerate overnight before reheating and serving."
Why do some dishes taste better the next day?
Certain dishes fare much better when they have been allowed to rest. This is because some stronger spices tend to mellow out over time, leading to a more rounded, balanced dish. Other compounds need time to meld together and bloom, like the aromatics used in chili.
Additionally, the reason why many dishes like chili are slow-cooked is to break down the collagen in the meat. This process continues after the pot has been removed from the heat, so while the chili is resting in the refrigerator, the meat continues to absorb the flavors. All of those aromatics are also still working together in the background, which is what makes chili an ideal dish to reheat the next day.
These are also the reasons behind leftover curries and stews tasting so good. Try it with your next pot of comforting lamb saag or old-fashioned beef stew. Meat-based dishes with a lot of fat also hold up extremely well over time, so these are all the perfect meals to make in advance. However, you don't want to leave it for too long, as the spices can taper out too much. Homemade ground beef chili will stay fresh for up to three to four days in the fridge.