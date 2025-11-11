How Long Will Homemade Chili Last In The Fridge?

Whenever you're making a pot of chili, you've either got to go big or go home. The stew is best enjoyed in large, hearty amounts, which often leaves you with plenty of leftovers. Of course, you can reheat them in the following days, but for how long?

Whether you're making ground beef or venison chili, the USDA says that leftovers should only stay in the fridge for three to four days. Cooked meat is susceptible to bacterial growth, and refrigerating it only staves that off for a few days. Similarly, cooked tofu will keep for three to four days. Once the chili is cooked, it's important to cool it down quickly to prevent it from entering the danger zone. Separate the chili into several airtight containers and place them in the fridge right away.

For dishes like veggie-friendly quinoa chili, their lifespan is slightly longer, although not by much. Cooked vegetables last for three to seven days in the fridge, but cooked beans will only stay for three to five days, so you'll need to eat vegetarian chili fairly quickly. With both meat and plant-based chili, watch out for a sour or pungent smell that indicates it's gone bad. A slimy texture and change in color are other signs of spoilage, and of course, mold growth means the dish should be tossed right away.