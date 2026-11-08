Not The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Not The Baconator: Wendy's Has Another Bacon Burger Most Recommended By Our Ranking

Wendy's menu is quite the paradise for lovers of bacon-topped burgers. From the famous Baconator to the Bacon Double Stack or the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, customers are spoilt for choice. But when we tried and ranked every Wendy's burger, it was another hamburger that stood out for its bacon flair: the Big Bacon Classic.

This burger is made with fresh (not frozen) beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and three strips of Applewood-smoked bacon. The ingredients are boosted with ketchup, mustard, and mayo, and everything is nestled together inside a potato bun. Although there has been some debate about whether Wendy's bacon is fresh or precooked, the chain maintains that its smoked bacon is cooked fresh daily at its locations. The single-patty Big Bacon Classic will cost you around $7 (depending on location); Double and Triple versions are available for a slightly higher price, too.

Our taste tester noted that, while the bacon didn't have a perfect texture, it still brought delicious variety to the burger and made it stand out against other similar classics. Speaking of which, if the ingredient list sounds familiar, that's because it's identical to Wendy's popular Dave's Single, except for the bacon — an observation also noted by the writer of our feature. In fact, the Dave's Single was the only burger that actually beat the Big Bacon Classic in our ranking, taking first place and earning itself title of the absolute best burger on Wendy's menu.