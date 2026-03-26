Does Wendy's Use Fresh Or Precooked Bacon?
Wendy's touts itself as fast food done right, promising food that is real, fresh, and craveable. If you know Wendy's at all, you've heard the famous square all-beef patties are "fresh, never frozen." And according to the company, the naturally smoked applewood bacon is both responsibly sourced and cooked in restaurants daily. But there may be some semantics at play here, with "cooked" possibly referring more to an oven reheating as opposed to being cooked from scratch, as it implies.
Not too long ago, restaurant employees took to social media, letting customers know that their favorite bacon-clad items from Wendy's may soon taste differently. "They're changing the bacon," quietly announced one employee who checked with two general managers before making the disclosure. No longer was the restaurant going to be using the bacon they cooked in the oven daily, but it was changing over to a precooked version instead.
"Wendy's new bacon absolutely sucks," declared one Redditor about the new precooked selection that is being used across the menu. While another commenter made a statement I think we can all agree with, "I've never understood why restaurants think that lowering the quality of their food is a good way to boost profits. It doesn't matter what their profit margins are if people stop going there."
Wendy's may be choosing quantity over quality
The bacon cheeseburger changed the menu at Wendy's back in 1982. In 2007, when the Baconator was introduced, 25 million were sold in the first eight weeks. The Son of the Baconator was born in 2011. And today you can get Baconator fries and a Breakfast Baconator, along with a handful of other bacon-adorned items. And it is probably that surplus of bacon that is creating production issues for the stores. But the precooked solution may not be the way to go.
"As a worker, it's so sad," one employee commented on Reddit, mentioning the switch was to help make shifts run smoother. Bacon prep is a very time-consuming and messy task that has led many restaurants to switch over to precooked bacon, especially since the worker shortage post-pandemic. But as that same worker went on to say, "They ruined it all!"
And that may not be far from the truth. In 2025, Wendy's suffered its worst year in two decades, with stocks down by almost 50%. While the company blamed the poor performance on a combination of issues, product decisions were one of the suspects. Could one of those bad product decisions have been the switch to precooked bacon? It may have been a better move to pull back on the bacon topped products and keep quality high. But that's just a thought and a head's up on menu items you might want to avoid.