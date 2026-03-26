Does Wendy's Use Fresh Or Precooked Bacon?

Wendy's touts itself as fast food done right, promising food that is real, fresh, and craveable. If you know Wendy's at all, you've heard the famous square all-beef patties are "fresh, never frozen." And according to the company, the naturally smoked applewood bacon is both responsibly sourced and cooked in restaurants daily. But there may be some semantics at play here, with "cooked" possibly referring more to an oven reheating as opposed to being cooked from scratch, as it implies.

Not too long ago, restaurant employees took to social media, letting customers know that their favorite bacon-clad items from Wendy's may soon taste differently. "They're changing the bacon," quietly announced one employee who checked with two general managers before making the disclosure. No longer was the restaurant going to be using the bacon they cooked in the oven daily, but it was changing over to a precooked version instead.

"Wendy's new bacon absolutely sucks," declared one Redditor about the new precooked selection that is being used across the menu. While another commenter made a statement I think we can all agree with, "I've never understood why restaurants think that lowering the quality of their food is a good way to boost profits. It doesn't matter what their profit margins are if people stop going there."