These Are The Only 2 States Where You'll Find Wendy's Beef Patties In Grocery Stores

Plenty of big-name restaurants have capitalized on the grocery store market by packaging and selling their products in stores. Restaurants like TGI Friday's have sold appetizers in the freezer aisle for years now, while The Cheesecake Factory and even Walt Disney World have joined the take-home market. Now, close your eyes and imagine that you can whip up your own Wendy's Baconator without ever leaving the comfort of your backyard. Are you picturing it? Well, open your eyes, because you no longer need to imagine it, since this is a reality for fans in Ohio and Colorado.

Back in May, Wendy's began testing the sale of its classic hamburger patties in Denver, Colorado, and Columbus, Ohio, but only at Kroger and King Soopers stores. The intention was to test the patties during prime grilling season, according to an article from USA Today, and if all went well, to presumably expand sales of the patties.. While there have been no official reports about the frozen patties' performance since testing began in May, a customer in Arizona reported finding the burgers at her local Kroger in late June, though that seems to be an anomaly. For now, we're hanging on the edges of our seats, waiting to see if Wendy's frozen patties make a grand debut for the rest of the country sometime soon.