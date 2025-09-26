These Are The Only 2 States Where You'll Find Wendy's Beef Patties In Grocery Stores
Plenty of big-name restaurants have capitalized on the grocery store market by packaging and selling their products in stores. Restaurants like TGI Friday's have sold appetizers in the freezer aisle for years now, while The Cheesecake Factory and even Walt Disney World have joined the take-home market. Now, close your eyes and imagine that you can whip up your own Wendy's Baconator without ever leaving the comfort of your backyard. Are you picturing it? Well, open your eyes, because you no longer need to imagine it, since this is a reality for fans in Ohio and Colorado.
Back in May, Wendy's began testing the sale of its classic hamburger patties in Denver, Colorado, and Columbus, Ohio, but only at Kroger and King Soopers stores. The intention was to test the patties during prime grilling season, according to an article from USA Today, and if all went well, to presumably expand sales of the patties.. While there have been no official reports about the frozen patties' performance since testing began in May, a customer in Arizona reported finding the burgers at her local Kroger in late June, though that seems to be an anomaly. For now, we're hanging on the edges of our seats, waiting to see if Wendy's frozen patties make a grand debut for the rest of the country sometime soon.
Ohio and Colorado customers can bring the Wendy's experience home
The patties testing in grocery stores are replicas of the ones Wendy's sells in its stores, but the irony of the situation isn't lost on fans. The packaging reads "fresh, never frozen," as is Wendy's motto about its burgers, but as one commentator on @Snackolator's Instagram said, "wouldn't it technically be frozen now?"
The burgers come in a pack of four, formed into those iconic square, 100% pure ground beef pucks, and cost between $7.99 and $8.99 at most Kroger locations. So far, reviews have been mixed, with some fans admiring how much they taste like the burgers from the store and others lamenting that the price tag is a bit too high considering how versatile the frozen burger section is.
Frozen hamburger patties aren't Wendy's only recent venture into grocery stores. Around the same time that the patties popped up at Kroger and King Soopers, a line of Wendy's double-smoked bacon also made its way to refrigerated aisles. "Wendy's is pursuing opportunities to bring our fresh, famous food to customers in new and exciting ways," a representative told PEOPLE magazine. If Wendy's packaged double-smoked bacon and frozen patties make their way to grocery stores nationwide, it won't be long before people are whipping up those famous, juicy Baconators (the Hail Mary sandwich that helped revive the Wendy's brand) every night of the week.