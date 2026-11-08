Pot Roast Can Be Rich And Heavy — Brighten It Up With One Norwegian-Style Addition

When temperatures drop, it's time to warm our bellies with the heartiest of family meals — a pot roast. The meaty dish is usually cooked with a hefty slab of beef chuck which can leave you feeling sluggish and your pants a bit tight. But Norwegians have been using a special ingredient to elevate their heavy meats and cut the grease for centuries: juniper berries.

Though not technically berries (a female seed cone rather), juniper berries have a slight citrusy, peppery, and piney flavor that adds complexity to any dish. They have flattened scales and resemble an allspice or saskatoon berry. But we don't recommend popping them in your mouth like a fresh berry — rather than tasting like a juicy blueberry or saskatoon, junipers are astringent and used like a spice. Their bright, floral aroma is most recognizable as the main flavoring component of gin, but for Scandinavians and other northern Europeans, the spice imparts an alpine brightness. Juniper berries can be used fresh, dried, or pulverized, and are most often thrown into a stew to cut the gaminess of meats like venison, rabbit, or duck.