Pot Roast Can Be Rich And Heavy — Brighten It Up With One Norwegian-Style Addition
When temperatures drop, it's time to warm our bellies with the heartiest of family meals — a pot roast. The meaty dish is usually cooked with a hefty slab of beef chuck which can leave you feeling sluggish and your pants a bit tight. But Norwegians have been using a special ingredient to elevate their heavy meats and cut the grease for centuries: juniper berries.
Though not technically berries (a female seed cone rather), juniper berries have a slight citrusy, peppery, and piney flavor that adds complexity to any dish. They have flattened scales and resemble an allspice or saskatoon berry. But we don't recommend popping them in your mouth like a fresh berry — rather than tasting like a juicy blueberry or saskatoon, junipers are astringent and used like a spice. Their bright, floral aroma is most recognizable as the main flavoring component of gin, but for Scandinavians and other northern Europeans, the spice imparts an alpine brightness. Juniper berries can be used fresh, dried, or pulverized, and are most often thrown into a stew to cut the gaminess of meats like venison, rabbit, or duck.
How to elevate your pot roast with juniper berries
Plants in the genus Juniperus actually grow abundantly across North America and Europe, but you shouldn't go out foraging for them unless you know what to look for. Not all varieties are edible, and pregnant women may wish to steer clear, as they can cause uterine contractions. Otherwise, juniper berries can be purchased from specialty spice stores in dried or powdered form. Fresh berries are far more potent, so take that into consideration if using.
For a pot roast, a few berries can be simmered in the braising liquid along with other aromatics. After searing the roast, place it in a Dutch oven, slow cooker, or Instapot with the accompanying carrots, potatoes, and any other preferred veggies. Since juniper berries are quite pungent, recipes usually only call for between four and ten berries. Toss them in the pot with other aromatics such as garlic or rosemary. After bubbling with beef stock, the juniper berries will impart a sophisticated woodsy aroma that will make your pot roast feel like a warm hug on a winter's day.
Try throwing juniper berries into any of our pot roast recipes or even into a crock of chili for some citrusy flair. You can also get creative by using juniper berries in rubs, sauces, marinades, or glazes. And they take a starring role in our recipe for juniper duck with corn and sage relish.