Juniper Berries Are The Fall Seasoning Your Spice Cabinet Is Missing

With ever more access to enticing, aromatic spices from far-flung locales, it's hard to imagine one taking you by surprise — especially if it grows prolifically across the United States. We're talking about juniper berries, which, unlike common berries such as blueberries or strawberries, are used most often as a spice. In reality, juniper berries are actually female seed cones from juniper trees, but they're perceived and named as a berry. Regardless, the "berries" are the fall seasoning your spice cabinet has been missing all these years.

Toss out any notion of juniper berries being sweet, as that's not the primary flavor they bring to food. The complex flavor profiles of these berries are closer to other autumn offerings, such as tart cranberries and woodsy, lightly sweet elderberries. However, junipers carry their own defining pine-like notes, with overtones of citrus, as well as peppery and subtly floral aromatics. They're often compared to rosemary but have similar characteristics to thyme, sage and oregano.

If juniper flavor feels vaguely familiar, that's because it's the essential component and main flavor of gin. It's also commonly used for making less gamey venison as well as lamb, duck, and other types of meat. When using juniper berries as spices for cooking, it's best to avoid freshly plucked ones, as the intense flavor can be hard to wrangle into recipes — and some juniper berries are even inedible. Fortunately, many suppliers offer dried versions, either whole, crushed, or powdered, which are extremely convenient for spicing up your meals.