How Long Baked Potatoes Last In The Fridge

With the time that it takes to make a good baked potato in the oven, it makes sense to throw a few in there at once. And if this means you end up with leftovers, that's just more days of potato goodness to enjoy — provided they don't go bad before you finish them.

The USDA advises eating baked potatoes within three to four days, with a few caveats. The first depends on what happens to them between cooking and moving them to the fridge. Cooked food that's left at room temperature for more than two hours can quickly breed bacteria, so the potatoes might begin deteriorating before that four-day lifespan really starts. The second factor is how the spuds are stored. Baked potatoes should never be kept in aluminum foil, so if you've used it for cooking, it's best removed immediately afterwards. The foil traps heat after baking, meaning the potato might still be in the temperature danger zone well after you've put it in the fridge. Foil also creates condensation, and these pockets of moisture can develop bacteria that cause food poisoning, including botulism.

The best way to store baked potatoes is to remove any foil and wrap them tightly in plastic wrap once they've cooled down. Alternatively, add the cooked potatoes to an airtight container and place them in the fridge.