How Long Can You Store Twice-Baked Potatoes In The Fridge?

If you've ever taken a bite of a twice-baked potato then you're well aware of how flavorful the party appetizer or side dish can be. All of that deliciousness takes a bit of effort, however, because the spuds must be baked, scooped, combined with other ingredients, refilled, then cooked again. And that doesn't account for prepping the toppings like bacon. With all of that time spent in the kitchen, especially while you wait for the potatoes to cook during their first round in the oven, it would be a shame for any extra potatoes to go bad and end up in the trash.

To keep those leftover twice-baked potatoes fresh, for starters, they should not be left out on the counter with the rest of your spread for more than two hours. After you place them in the fridge, they'll stay safe to eat for up to four days, just like most other leftover cooked foods. As a reminder, your fridge should be set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to keep those spuds and the rest of your food fresh and bacteria free.