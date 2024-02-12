How Long Can You Store Twice-Baked Potatoes In The Fridge?
If you've ever taken a bite of a twice-baked potato then you're well aware of how flavorful the party appetizer or side dish can be. All of that deliciousness takes a bit of effort, however, because the spuds must be baked, scooped, combined with other ingredients, refilled, then cooked again. And that doesn't account for prepping the toppings like bacon. With all of that time spent in the kitchen, especially while you wait for the potatoes to cook during their first round in the oven, it would be a shame for any extra potatoes to go bad and end up in the trash.
To keep those leftover twice-baked potatoes fresh, for starters, they should not be left out on the counter with the rest of your spread for more than two hours. After you place them in the fridge, they'll stay safe to eat for up to four days, just like most other leftover cooked foods. As a reminder, your fridge should be set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to keep those spuds and the rest of your food fresh and bacteria free.
An airtight container will keep leftover twice-baked potatoes fresh in the fridge
The key to keeping your leftover twice-baked potatoes fresh in the fridge is to store them properly. Your best option is to transfer them to an airtight glass or plastic container that has a lid that fully seals. Those containers with broken lids in the back of your cupboard aren't the best option; this is because the container needs to seal to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold, and cross contamination with other foods in the fridge. This also ensures that the food will retain moisture and reheat well. As a last resort, place the leftovers in a sealed plastic bag. Mark the date on the container or bag so you don't forget how long the twice-baked potatoes have been in the fridge.
When it's time to eat the leftovers, check for signs of spoilage first. If you open the container and smell a foul odor, then it's best not to eat the potatoes. Any signs of discoloration or mold are obvious reasons to throw them out too. If the texture seems off, for instance the toppings appear watery, then they're past their prime. Don't see (or smell) any of these warnings? Then it's likely safe to reheat and eat your leftover twice-baked potatoes as long as they haven't been in the fridge for more than that four-day maximum.