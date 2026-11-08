Not Beans, Not Chickpeas: Pasta Sauce Is Twice As Good When You Toss In This Fiber-Packed Canned Vegetable

Pasta is an essential easy dinner, whether you are making a simple pasta sauce yourself or resorting to jarred, and that means people are looking for their next easy upgrade. No matter how much you love tomato sauce, it just gets a little boring week after week, and is begging for additions to make it more filling and flavorful. Thankfully, there is no shortage of options, and one of the best and easiest is artichoke hearts.

Canned or jarred artichoke hearts have a versatile flavor that is mildly briny, earthy, and vegetal. They are ready-made to complement acidic or sweet tomato sauce, and it's a flavor combo that is already used in other popular pasta dishes that use briny ingredients, like the olives in puttanesca. Marinated in oil or brine, artichoke hearts have incredible depth all by themselves. They are already tender and ready to eat, so they can be added towards the end of cooking and simmered with the sauce for a huge boost.

While making a better sauce is a great benefit of artichoke hearts, it's not the only one. Artichokes are also a very healthy, nutrient-packed ingredient. They are particularly high in things like vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium, but artichokes also have a decent amount of fiber. While that fiber will get spread out over multiple servings if you are adding a whole can of artichoke hearts to several cups of pasta sauce, getting a few extra grams of fiber is still a nice upgrade to make your pasta a little healthier.