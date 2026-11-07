Baked Potatoes Are Twice As Hearty And Flavorful When Topped With This Canned Soup
While the humble, nutrient-dense baked potato is delicious dressed in nothing more than butter and sour cream, there is more to this affordable spud than meets the eye. Not only is it endlessly versatile and can serve as a side or a main dish, but the filling itself can be easily enhanced. If you're looking for a flavorful twist on the typical baked potato offerings, reach for a can of creamy chicken enchilada soup.
By spooning smoky, cheesy enchilada soup over the tender, buttery flesh of a baked potato, you can transform a predictable comfort dish into a comforting, craveable meal. Stacked with ingredients like green chiles, tomatoes, and cheese, chicken enchilada soup sparkles on top of a sturdy yet fluffy baked potato. The spud serves as a warm, earthy backdrop for the Tex-Mex-inspired flavors of the enchilada soup, transforming a basic baked potato into a protein-packed, hunger-busting meal.
To make this recipe, start by baking your desired number of potatoes — russet potatoes are the best tater for the fluffiest baking. When they're fork-tender, slice them lengthwise down the middle, then top with a generous portion of creamy chicken enchilada soup and shredded cheese. If you don't have something homemade available, use a premade enchilada soup from brands like Progresso or Old El Paso, or your favorite from a local Mexican restaurant.
How to transform ordinary baked potatoes with canned soup
Serve your creamy chicken enchilada baked potato with toppings like avocado, chives, cilantro, sour cream, or pico de gallo. You can also increase the flavor and protein by topping your baked potato with black beans or Southwest-style beans. For added heat, a dash of hot sauce or a sprinkle of chili crisp is an inspired choice.
If you're looking for other ways to fortify your baked potatoes, the canned soup aisle is your best ally. A can of broccoli cheese soup ladled over a warm baked potato is a genius way to add creamy, comforting vibes to a standard spud, or you can try canned chili with or without beans. Other good options are gumbos, chowders, and any thick, cream-based soups like condensed cheddar soup.
Plant-based options like lentil or bean soups would also be a lovely way to increase the fiber and protein in your meal. Just avoid consommé or brothy soups, which would likely spill right off your plate. While the combo of canned soup and baked potatoes is genius at any time of day, it's especially useful for packed lunches: Put a pre-baked potato in an insulated food container, toss a can of soup in your lunchbox, then heat the soup at work before layering over your potato.