Baked Potatoes Are Twice As Hearty And Flavorful When Topped With This Canned Soup

While the humble, nutrient-dense baked potato is delicious dressed in nothing more than butter and sour cream, there is more to this affordable spud than meets the eye. Not only is it endlessly versatile and can serve as a side or a main dish, but the filling itself can be easily enhanced. If you're looking for a flavorful twist on the typical baked potato offerings, reach for a can of creamy chicken enchilada soup.

By spooning smoky, cheesy enchilada soup over the tender, buttery flesh of a baked potato, you can transform a predictable comfort dish into a comforting, craveable meal. Stacked with ingredients like green chiles, tomatoes, and cheese, chicken enchilada soup sparkles on top of a sturdy yet fluffy baked potato. The spud serves as a warm, earthy backdrop for the Tex-Mex-inspired flavors of the enchilada soup, transforming a basic baked potato into a protein-packed, hunger-busting meal.

To make this recipe, start by baking your desired number of potatoes — russet potatoes are the best tater for the fluffiest baking. When they're fork-tender, slice them lengthwise down the middle, then top with a generous portion of creamy chicken enchilada soup and shredded cheese. If you don't have something homemade available, use a premade enchilada soup from brands like Progresso or Old El Paso, or your favorite from a local Mexican restaurant.