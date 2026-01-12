The Comforting Canned Ingredient Your Baked Potatoes Have Been Missing

The mere mention of baked potatoes conjures up comfort and warmth. They're starchy, savory, and earthy, and a hearty vehicle for your favorite creamy toppings or spicy seasonings. They're also good for you, with plenty of fiber, vitamin C, and a smaller but high-quality amount of protein. Baking potatoes actually preserves more of the root vegetable's nutrients than frying or boiling them, too. As if you needed another reason to add more baked potatoes into your cooking rotation, they're pretty easy to make — it's the additions you can really get creative with. In fact, it's learning some of the best tips and ideas for loading up your baked potatoes that can give this dish more variety from dinner to dinner, and can even turn it into a whole meal itself. Case in point: canned soup.

There are all kinds of unexpected toppings that can level up your baked potatoes, and canned soup can actually combine a handful of these into one satisfying meal — think steak, chicken, or meatballs with a variety of vegetables. The potato-and-soup combination makes it so quick and easy to bring together a delicious, filling lunch or dinner, as you simply bake your potatoes, heat your soup, and enjoy. If you remember that microwaving potatoes to bake them can deliver tasty results, your prep just got even more effortless. The possibilities are endless, too — lean Mexican with tortilla soup or Italian with minestrone.