One Simple Ingredient Gives Baked Potatoes The Best Texture

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There's nothing like a warm, creamy, and piled-high baked potato to satisfy. While butter, sour cream, and chives are standard, there are a number of other classic choices in addition to several unexpected toppings to level up your baked potato. For a quick and simple ingredient that gives your baked potato the ultimate crave-worthy texture, all you need is a can of cheddar cheese condensed soup.

A convenient condensed cheddar cheese soup is one of the best canned soups to have for simplified recipes because you can just pop it open and use as much or as little as you wish. It adds a rich and thick layer of dairy goodness to any dish with minimal effort. Start by warming up the soup and then pour it over a baked potato right after cutting it open and fluffing it up for a truly satisfying texture.

Using canned cheddar cheese soup opens up plenty of possibilities for adding other complementary ingredients to your baked potatoes. For example, if you prefer a fully-loaded style of baked potato, make sure to cook some bacon to use as a topping, either mixed into the cheddar cheese soup or sprinkled on top for a picture-perfect finishing touch.