One Simple Ingredient Gives Baked Potatoes The Best Texture
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's nothing like a warm, creamy, and piled-high baked potato to satisfy. While butter, sour cream, and chives are standard, there are a number of other classic choices in addition to several unexpected toppings to level up your baked potato. For a quick and simple ingredient that gives your baked potato the ultimate crave-worthy texture, all you need is a can of cheddar cheese condensed soup.
A convenient condensed cheddar cheese soup is one of the best canned soups to have for simplified recipes because you can just pop it open and use as much or as little as you wish. It adds a rich and thick layer of dairy goodness to any dish with minimal effort. Start by warming up the soup and then pour it over a baked potato right after cutting it open and fluffing it up for a truly satisfying texture.
Using canned cheddar cheese soup opens up plenty of possibilities for adding other complementary ingredients to your baked potatoes. For example, if you prefer a fully-loaded style of baked potato, make sure to cook some bacon to use as a topping, either mixed into the cheddar cheese soup or sprinkled on top for a picture-perfect finishing touch.
More ways to use canned cheddar cheese soup with your baked potato
For even more wholesome vegetable goodness, you can try this trick with a can of condensed broccoli and cheese soup. Top this off with charred broccoli florets and a sprinkle of hemp seeds for added nutrients. Truly, just about any can of creamy condensed soup is a good choice because it plays on the familiar flavors of a buttery and sour cream-laden baked potato, pairing it with other complementary tastes and textures.
Keep your baked potato vegetarian-friendly by skipping the bacon and using plant-based crumbles on top. For those who eat meat, you can also bulk up your baked potato with a combination of canned cheddar cheese soup and canned chili — with or without beans — on top. Alternatively, you can swap in vegetarian chili to combine with the cheddar cheese soup, finishing everything off with a topping of crunchy fried onions for a delightful dish that's both filling and fulfilling.
A cheddar cheese soup-topped baked potato can also inspire other adjacent recipes like casseroles, stews, and more. Try using the soup in place of or in addition to the cheddar cheese in a Cajun potato casserole. It would also go well to enhance a traditional dish of scalloped potatoes. However you take your baked potato, this creamy soup will make it even better.