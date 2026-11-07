5 Biggest Customer Complaints About DoorDash

Everyone knows they are going to have to pay more to have food delivered to them than to dine in or pick it up themselves. Those elevated prices are going to be even higher when using DoorDash, as it's a third-party service that involves commissions the restaurant pays to DoorDash. But restaurants aren't going to just eat that commission — they are going to bake it into what they charge the customer to make up for it, despite DoorDash's attempts to discourage the practice. And that's where things get expensive.

Even among those who expect those inflated prices, there is a huge sense of sticker shock when that order total pops up on the DoorDash app. "I knew they inflated the prices on the app, but it couldn't be that bad...right?" began one Reddit post on the subject. So the poster did a test to see how ordering directly from the restaurant's website compared to the same order through DoorDash. "I paid $50.51; had I used DD it would have come to $77.68 BEFORE tip. They inflated the prices by FIFTY-FOUR PERCENT," the Redditor reported.

The replies were a chorus of similar stories and matched outrage. An expletive of shock we can't repeat here set the tone for their reply: "I just went to the McDonald's app & did: 2 chicken McGriddles & medium Dr Pepper. $8. Doordash: $24.60 before tip. And that's from the location 1.5 miles away," one person wrote.