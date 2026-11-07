Combine These 2 Panera Classics For One Seriously Cozy Order
On cold days or when you need extra comfort, the right pairing of foods can make a big impression. Thanks to Panera Bread, you don't need to whip up anything at home since you can order straight off the menu. Asking for Bistro French Onion Soup and Mac & Cheese sounds like a solid meal, but combining the two dishes in one bite can bring a whole new level of cozy satisfaction.
The two orders balance each other. Even an easy French onion soup recipe offers rich caramelized flavor and a savory broth that can complement creamy mac and cheese. At Panera, caramelized onions are cooked in a savory broth made with sherry wine vinegar gastrique, and the tang can cut through the blend of rich and tangy aged white cheddar cheese sauce used to make the Mac & Cheese. The tender pasta shells can give the soup more texture. Together, they echo a decadent French onion mac and cheese recipe, with no cooking required. Once you have ordered both dishes, there are a few different ways to try the pairing.
A comforting duo
To eat them together, dip spoonfuls of the mac and cheese directly into the soup or pour the entire serving into the bowl. "I've been doing this for years! It's the best!" wrote a fan on TikTok. While this isn't the first time customers have mixed Panera items, with some having paired mac and cheese with tomato soup, the French Onion Soup and Mac & Cheese combination is a particularly indulgent one. Many of Panera's soups are inspired by pantry staples, so enjoying them with other menu items can feel like a meal made in your own kitchen.
Those wanting to stretch the order can take both dishes home and use the soup to flavor a store-bought box of mac and cheese, such as Annie's Classic Cheddar Mac & Cheese. You can also add extra protein for a heavier meal or follow the suggestion of one user on Reddit to add instant stuffing. Enjoy the dish with a piece of crusty bread to soak up every last morsel.