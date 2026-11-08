8 Sodas That Taste Different Now Than They Did In The '80s

Even well-established products can see their taste, flavor, texture, and more change over the years. There are a number of reasons why this happens, from cost-cutting measures to changes in ingredients as health and safety guidelines evolve. Those factors and more have contributed to these sodas tasting noticeably different today than they did back in the 1980s.

The most sweeping change that occurred in the soda industry in the '80s was the industry-wide shift from real sugar to high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), which is the most obvious reason why '80s sodas stopped tasting the way they did by the time that decade ended. And that certainly plays into a few of these picks. But we didn't want this whole feature to just be a list of sodas that taste different because they switched from sugar to HFCS. So, we found more specific examples, from recipe and formula changes to formerly defunct sodas being relaunched as something different, and other unique reasons.

Oh, and just to get this out of the way — we won't be diving into the whole "New Coke" fiasco. That specific version of Coca-Cola doesn't technically exist anymore, and the Coke we drink today is what was known as "Coca-Cola Classic" until 2009, when the "Classic" branding was dropped. Plus, we've all heard that story a million times by now, and there really isn't much new ground to cover on that front.